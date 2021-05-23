Blues-Rock duo GA-20 tore it up Saturday, May 22 at Nick-A-Nees in Providence. The outdoor concert drew a large crowd to the best dive bar in Rhode Island, known for bringing the best live music to the “Creative Capital.”

Pat Faherty and Matthew Stubbs formed GA-20 in 2018, naming the band after a legendary Gibson amplifier. They play a high-energy mix of classic blues and R&B covers and originals.

The band will be touring behind a new release this Fall. Be sure to check them out if you can. Meanwhile, we’ll share a few pics of the show from Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams.