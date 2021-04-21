Newport In Bloom today announced the winners of the 2021 Daffodil Days Window Decorating Contest. The winners are:
Best Overall: Newport Mansion Store
Best Live Display: LaForge Casino
Best of Bellevue Avenue
– First Place: CK Bradley
– Second Place: Bellevue Wine and Spirits
– Third Place: X and O
Best of Downtown Newport
– First Place (tie): The Black Dog General and The Fifth Element
– Second Place ( tie) Wish and Sheldon Fine Art
– Third Place: Style Newport
People’s Choice: Closet Revival
Most Daffy: The Black Dog General
For pictures of all of the winning windows, and more, visit Newport in Bloom website.