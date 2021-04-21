Newport In Bloom today announced the winners of the 2021 Daffodil Days Window Decorating Contest.  The winners are:

Best Overall: Newport Mansion Store

Best Live Display: LaForge Casino

Best of Bellevue Avenue

– First Place: CK Bradley

– Second Place: Bellevue Wine and Spirits

– Third Place: X and O

Best of Downtown Newport

– First Place (tie): The Black Dog General and The Fifth Element

– Second Place ( tie) Wish and Sheldon Fine Art

– Third Place: Style Newport

People’s Choice: Closet Revival

Most Daffy: The Black Dog General

For pictures of all of the winning windows, and more, visit Newport in Bloom website.

Ryan M. Belmore

Ryan M. Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and serves on the Board of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and Lucy's Hearth. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.