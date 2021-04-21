Newport In Bloom today announced the winners of the 2021 Daffodil Days Window Decorating Contest. The winners are:

Best Overall: Newport Mansion Store

Best Live Display: LaForge Casino

Best of Bellevue Avenue

– First Place: CK Bradley

– Second Place: Bellevue Wine and Spirits

– Third Place: X and O

Best of Downtown Newport

– First Place (tie): The Black Dog General and The Fifth Element

– Second Place ( tie) Wish and Sheldon Fine Art

– Third Place: Style Newport

People’s Choice: Closet Revival

Most Daffy: The Black Dog General

For pictures of all of the winning windows, and more, visit Newport in Bloom website.