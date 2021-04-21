Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend.
This story may be updated throughout the week as additional events and meetings are announced, so check back often for updates.
Friday, April 23
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days
- Aquidneck Island Earth Week
- Newport Arboretum Week
- 2 pm – Farm Tour with Rhode Island Nurseries
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Oscar Shorts: Animated
- Oscar Shorts: Live Action
- Oscar Shorts: Documentary
- La Boheme – The Met: Live In HD
- My Wonderful Wanda
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Saturday, April 24
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days
- Aquidneck Island Earth Week
- Newport Arboretum Week
- 9 am to 11 am – Make Your Own Rain Barrel!
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Newport Gateway Center
- 9 am to 12 pm – Indie Cycle at the Aquidneck Growers Market
- 9 am to 1 pm – Earth Day Seedling Sale at Greenvale Vineyards
- 9:30 am – Herb Hall Memorial Tree Planting with Portsmouth Historical Society
- 10 am to 11 am – Tree ID Walk (Full)
- 10 am to 3 pm – Tree-Plenish with PHS Green Team
- 11 am to 5 pm – Earth Week Open Studio Art Exhibit at Saltwater Studio Newport
- 12 pm – Clean Ocean Access Pheasant Drive Core Cleanup
- 1 pm to 5 pm – Outdoor Art Walk
- 2:05 pm to 3:55 pm – Daffodil Days Scenic Bay Cruises aboard The Coastal Queen
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Sunday, April 25
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days
- Aquidneck Island Earth Week
- Newport Arboretum Week
- 9:15 am to 11:15 am – Motorcycles & Mimosas at Audrain Automobile Museum
- 10 am to 2 pm – Plike Newport
- 11 am to 12 pm – Discover Colonial Newport Walking Tour
- 11 am to 3 pm – Earth Week Open Studio Art Exhibit at Saltwater Studio Newport
- 2 pm to 3 pm – Newport String Project presents “Hidden Newport” concert at the Touro Synagogue
- 2:05 pm to 3:55 pm – Daffodil Days Scenic Bay Cruises aboard The Coastal Queen
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.