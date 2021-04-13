By Andrea McHugh on behalf of Rhode Island Red Food Tours

Rhode Island Red Food Tours is excited to announce the return of their wildly popular (and delicious!) food tours this month.

The Newport Neighborhood Food Tour makes its 2021 debut on April 24th and the Downcity Providence Food Tour one week later on May 1st.

“So many people, including within our own community, have endured incredible loss and hardship as a result of the ongoing pandemic. The past year has been a tremendously difficult time for everyone, and those in the hospitality and tourism industry have been particularly impacted. We canceled our entire food tour schedule in 2020,” says Paula Silva, Founder & CEO of Rhode Island Red Food Tours. “In the spirit of resiliency, we’ve worked hard to bring back our tours in Providence and Newport with protocols in place to protect the health and safety of our guests.”

Here’s what guests can expect on Rhode Island Red Food Tours this season:

· Capacity will be reduced to 10 guests per tour through May. Thereafter, we will determine if we can expand to our typical 14 guests per tour.

· Tour check-in will be contactless.

· Masks will be required for all guests and guides at all times except when eating at restaurant stops.

· Servers at restaurants will be masked at all times.

· Tour guides and restaurants will have hand sanitizer available.

· We will enjoy our tastings outdoors whenever possible.

· Social distancing between each party on tours will be strongly encouraged.

· Guests will receive health and safety protocols, a liability waiver and additional important information at the time of ticket purchase.

· We have a flexible cancellation policy for guests experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

· Private tours are readily available for guests who would like to experience the tour with their own small group. Please email for details.

· All previous gift certificate purchases will be honored.

Local restaurants were hit hard by the pandemic and Rhode Island Red’s partners are welcoming the return of the food tours. “We’re excited to have Rhode Island Red Food Tours back. They are a nice addition to our regular business and we often have tour guests in the afternoon who end up returning that evening for dinner!” says Geralyn Rodrigues, General Manager at Perro Salado. “The food tour is a great opportunity to get a snapshot of Newport’s local restaurants, their menus and their vibe. Seeing people ready to venture out on the tour and these types of events is a very positive and encouraging sign for the upcoming season.”

In Providence, Ellen Slattery, the proprietor of Gracie’s and Ellie’s Bakery, says she is “thrilled” to welcome Rhode Island Red Food Tours through their doors once again. “There is nothing like sharing our treats and stories with guests who are so interested in the food scene in Providence,” she says. “We have cherished the tours throughout the years. It is always a pleasure to show off our vibrant city.”

Tours in both Newport (Fri, Sat. & Sun.) and Providence (Fri. & Sat. only) begin at noon and each feature stops at locally owned restaurants serving up sweet and savory specialties and concoctions. (Additional tours may be added. Schedule subject to change.) Tours last between three to three and a half hours and along the way, guests discover the history and culture woven through each city’s unique food scene. Private tours for small groups, including bachelorette parties, birthdays, family or school reunions and girlfriend getaways, in addition to corporate off-sites and team building, are also available for an exclusive culinary experience.

“Clearly I am not alone in my eagerness to get started as many of our spring tours are already sold out and we have bookings made as far in advance as late August already!” says Silva.

Tour tickets cost $69 without alcohol, $84 with alcohol, include at least six tastings and must be purchased in advance. Tours operate rain or shine. Gift certificates available. Additional information and tickets can be found at rhodeislandredfoodtours.com