Clean Ocean Access (COA) is calling all boaters to save and recycle their shrink wrap at upcoming drop-off events.

These events offer free and accessible recycling to Rhode Island residents. Recycling your shrink wrap fuels COA’s effort to better understand and advance local recycling processes, gives your wrap a second life in new products, and preserves the capacity of the state’s Central landfill.

Join them at the following events:

05/01/21 | Second Beach, 474 Sachuest Point Road, Middletown RI | 8 AM – 12 PM

05/15/21 | ACT Farmers Market, 35 Dexter St, Newport, RI 02840 | 9 AM – 1 PM

06/05/21 | Transfer Station, 1670 Flat River Road, Coventry RI | 7:30 AM – 12 PM | Residents Only*

If you cannot make one of these events or would like to see a drop-off event in your town, contact Max Kraimer, Program Manager.

For more information about Clean Ocean Access and how you can take part in the Shrink Wrap Recycling Project, visit www.cleanoceanaccess.org/programs/shrink-wrap-recycling/. More information about TerraCycle and their recycling programs can be found by visiting www.TerraCycle.com.

About Clean Ocean Access

Clean Ocean Access is a not-for-profit organization with a mission of “action today so future generations can enjoy ocean activities.” COA has performed over 1,100 marine debris removals (coastal cleanups) around Aquidneck Island since September 2006 and removed over 190,000 pounds of small to medium size marine debris. After eight years of success with over 6,000 volunteers, they have shifted their focus towards a comprehensive approach that combines marine debris removal with prevention through education and engagement to eliminate plastic pollution and ocean litter. These programs are just a portion of COA’s long-term portfolio of efforts with a vision of a healthy ocean that is free of marine debris, with water that is safe for all ocean activities, and a shoreline that is accessible to the public. For more information, please visit www.cleanoceanaccess.org.