Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) this afternoon announced that 3,200 additional COVID-19 vaccination appointments will be posted on www.vaccinateRI.org on Thursday at 9 am. These appointments will be for the State-run site at Sockanosset Cross Road.

These appointments are being released tomorrow, instead of on a Tuesday or a Friday, because many are for this Friday. These appointments for Pfizer and Moderna vaccine had originally been scheduled for release on Tuesday morning, but were held back as the State was still planning the coverage of appointments that had been made for Johnson & Johnson doses.

People age 40 and older who live, work, or go to school in Rhode Island are now eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment. Information about additional eligible populations is available online.

