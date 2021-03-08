The latest What’s Up Newp newsletter is here. To have this story (and much more) delivered directly to your inbox daily, sign up below!
Good Morning,
>> Daniel McKee was sworn in as the 76th Governor of Rhode Island yesterday at noon.McKee will serve out the remaining twenty-two months of Gina Raimondo’s term and is expected to run for Governor at the end of the term.
- Watch the inauguration ceremony
- Read McKee’s inauguration address
- Read State Poet Tina Cane’s poem for the inauguration
>> In less than two months, Westerly voters will be back at the polls voting on $13 million in local bond issues, with much larger bond proposals likely to follow, possibly as soon as the fall. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz has the latest here – Westerly voters back to the polls in two months voting on road and school bonds
>> Jay Flanders is back with his monthly recipe column, this time around he’s teaching you how to make deliciously perfect collard greens – Tiny Kitchen Magic: Collard Greens
>> WUN’s movie critic Alexander Harrison reviews the new animated film from Disney, Raya and The Last Dragon. Read what he thought about the film here – What’s Up at the Movies: We Review “Raya and the Last Dragon”
What’s Up in Newport County Today
Monday, March 8, 2021
~ Happy Birthday today to Sara Mariani, John Jacobson, and Jackie Henderson!
~ Today is International Women’s Day, National Proofreading Day, and Commonwealth Day!
Weather Forecast
- Today – Sunny, with a high near 40. North wind 6 to 10 mph.
- Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Marine Forecast
- Today – NNW wind 5 to 9 kt becoming SW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight – WSW wind 5 to 9 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
- The current water temperature in Newport is 37°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 6:07 am | Sunset: 5:45 pm
- High tide at 3:30 am & 3:59 pm | Low tide at 10:35 am and 10:12 pm
- Moon: Waning Crescent, 24 days, 29% lighting
Things To Do
- Reps. Cortvriend, Carson, Casimiro will host a virtual community meeting on March 8 to discuss special education bills
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 4 pm – Little Compton Wilbour Woods Stakeholders Committee
- 4 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Policy Subcommittee
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Design Review Board
- 7 pm – Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
- Nothing scheduled.
The Latest WUN Headlines
Tiny Kitchen Magic: Collard Greens
Middletown salutes a tireless advocate
Daniel McKee sworn in as Rhode Island’s 76th Governor
Westerly voters back to the polls in two months voting on road and school bonds
Watch Live: Inauguration ceremony for Governor Dan McKee
This Day in RI History: March 7 – Stephen Hopkins born in Providence
What’s Up at the Movies: We Review “Raya and the Last Dragon”
Blackstone River Theatre presents Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas
Patriots and Revolution to host Women in Sports Panel on March 11
Newport Gallery Night returns on March 11
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
Elsewhere
WPRI – RI will shift vaccination focus to second doses as supply remains limited
Portsmouth Times – Victory is twice as nice for Portsmouth Patriots
RI.Gov – State Poet Tina Cane recites poem she wrote for the inauguration of Gov. Dan McKee
AP – Westerly close to allowing beer at the beach
Portsmouth Times – Portsmouth Senior Center: CFP, Brown House not adequate solutions
A few positive spring-like notes for you on this Monday;
- There will be 11 hours and 38 minutes of sun today!
- We’re looking at a high temperature of 51 on Tuesday, 50 on Wednesday, and 57 on Thursday and Friday!
- Daylight saving time is this Sunday!
- The sun will set at 6:51 pm on Sunday!
Have a great Monday,
~ Ryan