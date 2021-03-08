The latest What’s Up Newp newsletter is here. To have this story (and much more) delivered directly to your inbox daily, sign up below!

Good Morning,

>> Daniel McKee was sworn in as the 76th Governor of Rhode Island yesterday at noon.McKee will serve out the remaining twenty-two months of Gina Raimondo’s term and is expected to run for Governor at the end of the term.

>> In less than two months, Westerly voters will be back at the polls voting on $13 million in local bond issues, with much larger bond proposals likely to follow, possibly as soon as the fall. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz has the latest here – Westerly voters back to the polls in two months voting on road and school bonds

>> Jay Flanders is back with his monthly recipe column, this time around he’s teaching you how to make deliciously perfect collard greens – Tiny Kitchen Magic: Collard Greens

>> WUN’s movie critic Alexander Harrison reviews the new animated film from Disney, Raya and The Last Dragon. Read what he thought about the film here – What’s Up at the Movies: We Review “Raya and the Last Dragon”

Photo Of The Day: andrewj_brooks – “Golden sunset views down at the point”. Tag us on Instagram ( @WhatsUpNewp or #WhatsUpNewp) for a chance for your photo to be featured here.

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Monday, March 8, 2021

~ Happy Birthday today to Sara Mariani, John Jacobson, and Jackie Henderson!

~ Today is International Women’s Day, National Proofreading Day, and Commonwealth Day!

Weather Forecast

Today – Sunny, with a high near 40. North wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today – NNW wind 5 to 9 kt becoming SW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – WSW wind 5 to 9 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 37°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:07 am | Sunset: 5:45 pm

High tide at 3:30 am & 3:59 pm | Low tide at 10:35 am and 10:12 pm

Moon: Waning Crescent, 24 days, 29% lighting

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled.

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

A few positive spring-like notes for you on this Monday;

There will be 11 hours and 38 minutes of sun today!

We’re looking at a high temperature of 51 on Tuesday, 50 on Wednesday, and 57 on Thursday and Friday!

Daylight saving time is this Sunday!

The sun will set at 6:51 pm on Sunday!

Have a great Monday,

~ Ryan