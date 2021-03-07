A socially-distanced inauguration ceremony for Governor Daniel J. McKee will be held on Sunday, March 7.

The ceremony, which will begin at noon, will take place on the south steps of the State House.

According to a media advisory from the Governor’s office, Governor McKee will be ceremonially sworn in by Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea using the McKee family Bible.

Update – Read the Governor’s Inauguration Address here – Daniel McKee sworn in as Rhode Island’s 76th Governor.

The Governor’s wife, Susan McKee, will hold the Bible. She and the Governor will be joined by their daughter Kara McKee and their son Matthew McKee and his fiancée Laura Clifford. The governor will deliver a brief inauguration address.

According to the Governor’s office, the program will also include:

Kara McKee, the Governor’s daughter, will sing the national anthem.

The Abney family will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Governor McKee coached brothers Eric and Derrick Abney in basketball years ago. The Abneys are now grown and have children of their own who will lead the Pledge of Allegiance – Dayton, Dante and Demarco Barrette, and Amara, Aria, and Alina Abney.

A quartet from the 88 th Army Band of the Rhode Island National Guard will perform Stars and Stripes Forever.

Reverend Dr. Christopher Abhulime of King's Tabernacle Church will deliver the invocation.

Tina Cane, Rhode Island’s poet laureate, will recite an inaugural poem entitled “Sunshine of Your Love.”

Henrietta White-Holder, founder and chief executive officer of Higher Ground International will deliver words of hope.

Major General Christopher P. Callahan will present the Governor with the ceremonial gorget.

Father Robert Marciano, President of Bishop Hendricken High School, will deliver the benediction.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and current public health and safety requirements which limit capacity of public events – only members of the public who received an invitation will be able to sit in the socially-distanced seating area. Invited guests will be required to undergo COVID-19 screenings and wear masks.