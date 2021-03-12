Its Grammy Awards weekend, and we’ve got you covered with a few streaming and a couple of in-person shows in the area. Look for our coverage to shift to more indoor concerts as conditions continue to improve!

Friday: When all is said and done with Covid 19, we may look back on Adam Ezra (who’s streamed nightly since the first lockdown), as the record holder for most live streams. He celebrates his 365th consecutive show tonight at 7PM here.

Friday: The HiFi Lowdowns bring their retro-rock sounds to Askew in Providence Saturday night at 7PM. This is a live COVID-safe in-person show – Details here.

Friday: Singer-songwriter Ari Heist will be streaming live from the Narrows Center in a show at 8PM. Details here.

Saturday: RI jazz great Greg Abate will be playing with Tim Ray in a show hosted by Scullers Jazz Club in Boston at 7:30. Details here.

Saturday: Newport Folk Festival favorite Chris Smither is livestreaming from the Parlor Room in Norhthampton, MA here.

Saturday: Country superstar Wynonna Judd will be streaming live from City Winery Nashville Saturday at 7PM. Details here.

Saturday: With St. Patty’s Day only a few days away, check out the sounds of Celtic Thunder in a live stream here.

Sunday: The Grammy Awards are on CBS Sunday night! We also love the pre-Grammy show hosted by Jhené Aiko broadcast online only Sunday afternoon at 3PM here. It’s the one where they give out all the cool “awarded in earlier ceremonies” awards …. 😉