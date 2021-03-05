Michael J. Sullivan

1932 – 2021

Michael J. Sullivan, 89 of Newport, RI passed away on February 25, 2021 at RI Hospital. He was the husband of Patricia A. (Donovan) Sullivan of 68 years.

Born in Newport, RI on January 7, 1932 he was the son of the late Michael F. and Carrie (Frederick) Sullivan.

Mike attended St. Mary’s School and De La Salle Academy. He served in the US Army during the Korean War Conflict. He received several medals including the Combat Infantry Badge and the Bronze Service Star. After his service with the US Army, he worked as a carpenter apprentice and later a plumber and pipefitter with the Local 51 Union with D. Dixon Donovan Plumbing & Heating until retiring in 1994.

Mike was a founding member of the Friendly Sons of Newport, a longtime member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, The Irish American Club of Newport and the Aquidneck Island All Vets Club of Middletown.

He was a communicant of St. Augustin’s Church. Mike especially enjoyed all the family gatherings and time with his family along with boating, fishing, and joy of his gardening.

Mike was a brother of the late James P. Sullivan and Frederick A. Sullivan.

He is survived by his five children, James M. Sullivan, Sandra (Stephen) Roderiques of Portsmouth, William P. “Bid” Sullivan of Middletown, Susan Sullivan of Newport, and Karen Sousa of Portsmouth. His grandchildren, Christie (Brett) Hammons, Brittney Brow, Michael Sullivan, Christian Roderiques, Lily Botelho, Ryan Botelho, and Madison Sousa. Great-grandchildren, Nora Hammons and Jake Hammons, his sister Marilyn “Happy” Bunnewith of Newport and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held Monday, March 8 from 4:00-7:00 pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. Due to the current restrictions, only 15 people are allowed into the funeral home at a time, there may be an extended wait time. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, March 9 at St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll and Harrison Avenues, Newport at 10:00AM. Burial St. Columba Cemetery. Seating is limited in church. Masks and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Ln, Middletown, RI 02842.

Visiting Hours

4:00 pm – 7:00 pmMonday, March 8, 2021O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home465 Spring StreetNewport, Rhode Island, United StatesNeed Directions?View Map | Text Directions | Email Directions

Mass of Christian Burial

10:00 amTuesday, March 9, 2021St. Augustin’s ChurchCarroll Avenue, 2 Eastnor RoadNewport, Rhode Island, United StatesNeed Directions?View Map | Text Directions | Email Directions

Burial

11:30 amTuesday, March 9, 2021St. Columba Cemetery465 Brown’s LaneMiddletown, Rhode Island, United StatesNeed Directions?View Map | Text Directions | Email Directions

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations

Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Ln, Middletown, RI 02842.

Source: O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home