Jean Lawrie Ely, of Middletown, RI died March 10, 2021. She was born August 15, 1929 in Savannah, GA. She was the daughter of Lee Lawrie Jr. and Gertrude Kadue Higbee.

Jean earned her undergraduate degree in business from Wagner College and she worked in New York City where she met her future husband, William Benjamin Ely, Jr. In their thirty-seven years of marriage, the couple had three daughters and one son. As a Navy wife, Jean moved with her family with her family every two years. Wherever she lived, she was always active in her church and became a contributing part of the broader community through her volunteer work. After her children were grown and her husband retired in Connecticut, Jean earned a Master’s degree in Library Science and worked as a research librarian. Jean loved spending time with her family, traveling, reading, quilting and crafting.

In addition to her parents, Jean was predeceased by her husband and her son, Andrew.

Jean leaves her daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Gary Kilroy of Middletown, RI; her daughter Carolyn Ely of Fitzwilliam, NH; and her daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Stuart Brandt of Ashburn, VA. She will be sorely missed by her eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Jean will be buried next to her husband at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA after a private family service.