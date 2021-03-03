October 25, 1944 – March 01, 2021

Cecelia A. Ferro, 76, of Newport, RI, passed away on March 1, 2021, at Newport Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Oakland, California, on October 25, 1944, to the late Navy Commander, Bernard L. Amman and Phyllis L. (Kocher) Amman.



Ceci (as she was known by all) is survived by her husband of 53 years, Richard L. Ferro, and their two daughters, Melissa Deutschmann and her husband, Tobe, of Newport and Suzanne Bellanger and her husband, Marc, of Marion, MA. She also leaves her sister, Irene Roche of Abington, MA, and her three beautiful grandchildren, Claudie Bellanger, Gavin Bellanger, and Luke Deutschmann. She will be remembered with joy by her extended family and many dear friends.



Born into a Navy family, and later as the wife of an Air Force officer, Ceci embraced all aspects of military life, but she especially loved to travel. Her adventurous spirit and desire to experience it all took her to almost every corner of the earth. She lived in Guam, Japan, the United Kingdom, Panama, and all across the United States. She also traveled extensively — finding great joy in planning trips and visiting all the people she had met along the way. She particularly enjoyed a good ocean cruise.



Ceci was a 1962 graduate of Rogers High School and a 1966 graduate of the University of Rhode Island. As a military spouse, she worked and volunteered in multiple fields depending on where life had landed her and her family. For 18 years, she proudly served as the office manager of the Massachusetts Farm Bureau before retiring and relocating back to Rhode Island. Her heart never strayed far from Newport and she was thrilled when she was able to permanently return to what she always considered to be her hometown, close to her dearest lifelong friends.



Ceci was a very independent woman who enjoyed crafting, gardening, reading, drinking white wine, dancing to Roy Orbison, and socializing. Above all, she loved nothing more than getting out and sharing a laugh and a good time with her cherished family and friends.

Always supportive and positive, Ceci had a habit of putting the concerns of others ahead of her own. She was quick to lend a hand, offer an ear or provide a shoulder to lean on. Despite facing her own personal challenges related to the debilitating effects of Parkinson’s Disease, Ceci remained true to her generous nature.



Visiting hours will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 pm on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island. Due to the current restrictions, all guests are asked to register for a time slot by visiting http://link.memorial/Ferro



A celebration of her life is planned for later this year.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ceci’s name to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

