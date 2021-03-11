Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.All job opportunities were posted within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
- 22 Bowen’s – RESTAURANT MANAGER @ 22 BOWENS
- Aerotek – Software Developer
- All American Landscaping – Landscape Foreman
- Athleta – Brand Associate
- Autozone – Auto Parts Delivery Driver (Full-Time)
- Balfour Beatty Investments – Regional Facilities Manager
- Banana Republic – Brand Associate
- Bar ‘Cino – SOUS CHEF @ BAR CINO
- Bay Voyage Restaurant – Pastry Chef
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Customer Service Desk Team Member Job
- Butterfly Effects – ABA Behavior Technician
- Camp Robin Hood –Boys Summer Camp Athletic Coaches
- Castle Hill Inn/The Bohlin – BANQUET SERVER, BARTENDER & HOUSEMEN @ CASTLE HILL INN & THE BOHLIN
- Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, Receiver (apply within)
- Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Assistant Manager
- Cumberland Farms – Cashier
- Cupcake Charlie’s – Bakery Assistant
- EBCAP – Kitchen Aide, Head Start (EBCAP0772)
- EclispeIA – HR Recruiting Coordinator
- Empire Tea & Coffee – Barista
- Fairstead – Assistant Community Manager
- First Division – Administrative Manager
- Fogarty Center – Help Needed In Home
- Food Love Market – RETAIL MANAGER @ FOOD LOVE MARKET – NEWPORT RESTAURANT GROUP
- Freedom Healthcare Staffing – Registered Nurse – Wound Care – Travel RN – Oregon
- Furry Fellas Pet Service – Newport RI Pet Sitter
- Gansett Cruises – Sales- Ticket Booth-Newport, RI
- Genesis Healthcare – Assistant Director of Nursing (Full Time – Temporary)
- Giusto – Pastry Assistant
- Gurney’s – Assistant Front Office Manager
- Hammetts Hotel – Front Desk
- Hampton Inn & Suites – Maintenance/ Custodian
- Hotel Viking – Top of Newport Host
- Hungry Monkey- Morning line cook
- ICI Services Corporation – Secretary III (4214)
- IYRS – Facilities Manager
- James L. Maher Center – Direct Support Professional (DSP) – Overnights
- Langway Auto Group – Nissan Technician
- Leidos – Configuration Analyst
- Lifespan – Dietary Assistant
- Lucky Dog Resort – Doggy Daycare Attendant / Dog Handler
- Main Street Hospitality – Front Desk Agent
- Michaels – Part Time Cashier
- MIKEL – PROGRAM SUPPORT V
- Mokka Coffeehouse – experienced baristas/counter servers, full and part-time, and experienced Kitchen staff, cook/prep full time (apply within)
- Nasiff Fruit Company – Outside Sales Representative
- Navy Exchange Service Command – SALES CLERK
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hotel General Manager
- Newport Creamery – Assistant Manager
- Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Part Time Long Term Regional School Social Worker -Tiverton…
- Newport Pediatric Dentistry – Scheduling Coordinator
- Newport Public Schools – Special Education Para Educator @ Pell (ONE YEAR ONLY)
- New York Yacht Club – Front End Associate
- Ninety Nine Restaurant – Servers
- Old Navy – Brand Associate
- PediaStaff – School Social Worker K-5
- Performance Physical Therapy – Patient Care Coordinator
- Picnic – Counter Help
- Pleasant Surprise – Retail Sales Associate
- Professional Pro Cleaners – Office Cleaner
- Provencal Bakery – Cafe Server/ Barista
- Raytheon – Underwater Acoustic Systems Principal Investigator
- Residential Remodeling – Carpenters Helper
- Rhody Surf – Surf Instructor
- Roberts Health Centre – Nursing Assistant
- Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide – Forest Farm/Assisted Living
- Salve Regina University – Assistant Vice President of Development and Planned Giving -…
- Schochet Associates – Pool Attendant- Bay View Estates
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- Shaner Hotel Group – Sales Coordinator The Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
- Shining Start Preschool – Preschool Teacher Aide
- Sittercity – Regular Babysitter for 1 Child
- Skechers – Retail Sales Associate
- Sodexo Housekeeping At Salve Regina
- Southcoast Health System – Patient Access Rep
- St. Clare – Newport – Dietary Aide/Server
- St. George’s School – Graphic Designer
- Tallulah’s Taqueria – FOH TEAM MEMBER – Hospitality
- The Black Dog – Assistant Store Manager
- The Home Depot – Cashier
- The Journey to Hope, Health, & Healing – Administrative Assistant/Receptionist (Part-time/Weekends &…
- The Mooring – DINING ROOM SUPERVISOR @ THE MOORING
- The Newport Experience – Culinary Line and catering staff
- The Sail Loft Clothing Company – Retail Sales Associate
- The Smoke House – SERVERS & BARTENDERS @ THE SMOKE HOUSE
- The Vanderbilt – Front Desk Agent
- The TJX Companies – Merchandise Associate
- Toppa’s Foodservice – Warehouse/Driver
- Town of Middletown – Seasonal Laborer
- US Department of the Navy – MWR RECREATION ASSISTANT LIFEGUARD
- Walgreens – Customer Service Associate
- West Marine – Cashier
- Wyndham Newport – Room Attendant/Housekeeping
- Unknown – Property Manager/Delivery Driver – Residential
- Unknown – Landscape Laborer
- Unknown – Bookkeeper
- Unknown – Private Yacht Club hiring FOH Staff
- Unknown – Chef
- Unknown – Automotive Technician
- Unknown – gas attendant