Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.All job opportunities were posted within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

  1. 22 Bowen’s – RESTAURANT MANAGER @ 22 BOWENS 
  2. Aerotek – Software Developer
  3. All American Landscaping – Landscape Foreman
  4. Athleta – Brand Associate
  5. Autozone – Auto Parts Delivery Driver (Full-Time)
  6. Balfour Beatty Investments – Regional Facilities Manager
  7. Banana Republic – Brand Associate
  8. Bar ‘Cino – SOUS CHEF @ BAR CINO
  9. Bay Voyage Restaurant – Pastry Chef
  10. BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Customer Service Desk Team Member Job
  11. Butterfly Effects – ABA Behavior Technician
  12. Camp Robin Hood –Boys Summer Camp Athletic Coaches
  13. Castle Hill Inn/The Bohlin – BANQUET SERVER, BARTENDER & HOUSEMEN @ CASTLE HILL INN & THE BOHLIN 
  14. Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, Receiver (apply within)
  15. Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Assistant Manager
  16. Cumberland Farms – Cashier
  17. Cupcake Charlie’s – Bakery Assistant
  18. EBCAP – Kitchen Aide, Head Start (EBCAP0772)
  19. EclispeIA – HR Recruiting Coordinator
  20. Empire Tea & Coffee – Barista
  21. Fairstead – Assistant Community Manager
  22. First Division – Administrative Manager
  23. Fogarty Center – Help Needed In Home
  24. Food Love Market – RETAIL MANAGER @ FOOD LOVE MARKET – NEWPORT RESTAURANT GROUP
  25. Freedom Healthcare Staffing – Registered Nurse – Wound Care – Travel RN – Oregon
  26. Furry Fellas Pet Service – Newport RI Pet Sitter
  27. Gansett Cruises – Sales- Ticket Booth-Newport, RI
  28. Genesis Healthcare – Assistant Director of Nursing (Full Time – Temporary)
  29. Giusto – Pastry Assistant
  30. Gurney’s – Assistant Front Office Manager
  31. Hammetts Hotel – Front Desk
  32. Hampton Inn & Suites – Maintenance/ Custodian
  33. Hotel Viking – Top of Newport Host
  34. Hungry Monkey- Morning line cook
  35. ICI Services Corporation – Secretary III (4214)
  36. IYRS – Facilities Manager
  37. James L. Maher Center – Direct Support Professional (DSP) – Overnights
  38. Langway Auto Group – Nissan Technician
  39. Leidos – Configuration Analyst
  40. Lifespan – Dietary Assistant
  41. Lucky Dog Resort – Doggy Daycare Attendant / Dog Handler
  42. Main Street Hospitality – Front Desk Agent
  43. Michaels – Part Time Cashier
  44. MIKEL – PROGRAM SUPPORT V
  45. Mokka Coffeehouse – experienced baristas/counter servers, full and part-time, and experienced Kitchen staff, cook/prep full time (apply within)
  46. Nasiff Fruit Company – Outside Sales Representative
  47. Navy Exchange Service Command – SALES CLERK
  48. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hotel General Manager
  49. Newport Creamery – Assistant Manager
  50. Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Part Time Long Term Regional School Social Worker -Tiverton…
  51. Newport Pediatric Dentistry – Scheduling Coordinator
  52. Newport Public Schools – Special Education Para Educator @ Pell (ONE YEAR ONLY)
  53. New York Yacht Club – Front End Associate
  54. Ninety Nine Restaurant – Servers
  55. Old Navy – Brand Associate
  56. PediaStaff – School Social Worker K-5
  57. Performance Physical Therapy – Patient Care Coordinator
  58. Picnic – Counter Help
  59. Pleasant Surprise – Retail Sales Associate
  60. Professional Pro Cleaners – Office Cleaner
  61. Provencal Bakery – Cafe Server/ Barista
  62. Raytheon – Underwater Acoustic Systems Principal Investigator
  63. Residential Remodeling – Carpenters Helper 
  64. Rhody Surf – Surf Instructor
  65. Roberts Health Centre – Nursing Assistant
  66. Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide – Forest Farm/Assisted Living
  67. Salve Regina University – Assistant Vice President of Development and Planned Giving -…
  68. Schochet Associates – Pool Attendant- Bay View Estates
  69. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
  70. Shaner Hotel Group – Sales Coordinator The Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
  71. Shining Start Preschool – Preschool Teacher Aide
  72. Sittercity – Regular Babysitter for 1 Child
  73. Skechers – Retail Sales Associate
  74. Sodexo Housekeeping At Salve Regina
  75. Southcoast Health System – Patient Access Rep
  76. St. Clare – Newport – Dietary Aide/Server
  77. St. George’s School – Graphic Designer
  78. Tallulah’s Taqueria – FOH TEAM MEMBER – Hospitality
  79. The Black Dog – Assistant Store Manager
  80. The Home Depot – Cashier
  81. The Journey to Hope, Health, & Healing – Administrative Assistant/Receptionist (Part-time/Weekends &…
  82. The Mooring – DINING ROOM SUPERVISOR @ THE MOORING
  83. The Newport Experience – Culinary Line and catering staff
  84. The Sail Loft Clothing Company – Retail Sales Associate
  85. The Smoke House – SERVERS & BARTENDERS @ THE SMOKE HOUSE
  86. The Vanderbilt – Front Desk Agent
  87. The TJX Companies – Merchandise Associate
  88. Toppa’s Foodservice – Warehouse/Driver
  89. Town of Middletown – Seasonal Laborer
  90. US Department of the Navy – MWR RECREATION ASSISTANT LIFEGUARD
  91. Walgreens – Customer Service Associate
  92. West Marine – Cashier
  93. Wyndham Newport – Room Attendant/Housekeeping
  94. Unknown – Property Manager/Delivery Driver – Residential 
  95. Unknown – Landscape Laborer
  96. Unknown – Bookkeeper 
  97. Unknown – Private Yacht Club hiring FOH Staff 
  98. Unknown – Chef 
  99. Unknown – Automotive Technician 
  100. Unknown – gas attendant 

Ryan M. Belmore

Ryan M. Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and serves on the Board of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and Lucy's Hearth. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.