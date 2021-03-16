In honor of Women’s History Month, the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce recently announced that it will recognize four honorees with a 2021 Women of Distinction award. The recipients represent countless impressive traits and a long list of accomplishments deserving of recognition, including community involvement, industry impact, and professional success.

The 2021 Women of Distinction are: Mary Beth Daigneault, Administrator, St. Clare Newport, Elizabeth Lynn, Executive Director, van Beuren Charitable Foundation, Nancy Piffard, Show Director, Newport International Boat Show/Newport Exhibition Group, and Debbie Proffitt, Vice President, DoD Operations and Business Development, Purvis Systems.

“Women’s History Month is the perfect time to celebrate women who are making a difference in Greater Newport. We are grateful for all they do for our community.” Erin Donovan-Boyle, Greater Newport Chamber Executive Director in a statement.

Virtual interviews with each honoree will be shared on the Chamber’s social media platforms, online blog, and Youtube channel. The first interview can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/P3YxL3K4tuc.

The 2021 Women of Distinction awards are sponsored by Greenvale Vineyards.