Today, DoorDash announced the winners of the COVID-19 Restaurant Relief Grant program provided through its Main Street Strong effort.

52 Rhode Island restaurants, including 6 here in Newport County, have been selected to receive $5,000 grants through the program.

The grants are being administered by Hello Alice and can be used to cover operating costs during this challenging time, including rent, payroll, purchasing PPE, expanding outdoor dining capacity, and other expenses.

These grants are a part of DoorDash’s five-year, $200 million Main Street Strong Pledge to empower local communities, which included a $10 million grant effort across select cities, states, and counties in the U.S. and Canada.

The below Rhode Island restaurants have been selected;

Pinewood Pub & Pizza, Chepachet Beans & Buns, Cranston Tomaselli’s, Cranston Thirsty Beaver Hometown Pub and Grub, Cranston Basta, Cranston Papi’s Tacos, Cranston and Warwick Edgewood Cafe, Cranston Revolution American Bistro, Cranston Asia Grille, Cranston The Waysider Grille, East Greenwich Cook and Dagger, Greenville Shady Acres Diner and Apocalypse Cafe, Foster Atwood Grill, Johnston The Pub at Two Mile Corner, Middletown Buskers Pub and Restaurant, Newport 12 Metre Cafe, Newport Fluke Newport, Newport Giusto, Newport Alma Juice Bar + Market, North Kingstown Wickford On The Water, North Kingstown Tumblesalts Cafe, North Providence Waffle Hive, Pawtucket Atrium on Main, Pawtucket Sullvan’s Publick House, Pawtucket Smoke & Squeal BBQ, Pawtucket The Rhody Hen Cafe, Pawtucket Portsmouth Publick House, Portsmouth Red Stripe Restaurant, Providence Rogue Island Local Kitchen & Bar, Providence Hanju Kitchen, Providence Troop, Providence Monrovia Kitchen, Providence Café La France, Providence AS220 Food & Drink, Providence The Salted Slate, Providence Ocean State Sandwich Company, Providence Rosalina, Providence I Eaze Eats – Express Wraps & Smoothies, Providence Vino Veritas, Providence Kleos, Providence The East End, Providence The Glow Cafe & Juice Bar, Providence Providence Bagel, Providence Federal Hill Pizza, Providence Lola’s Lounge & Cantina, Smithfield Laura’s Pleasant View Diner, Smithfield Bombay Flame, Wakefield Uptown Food & Spirits, Warren Bywater, Warren Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Warren Cork and Rye Gastropub, Warwick The Woods Tavern, West Greenwich

All restaurants who applied for a grant will receive free access to the Hello Alice platform, which offers peer-to-peer networking, mentorship, and tools such as the COVID-19 Restaurant Resource Center, a curated list of industry-specific resources, information from fellow restaurant and food service owners about the challenges they’re facing, and how-to guides designed to help restaurants reopen the doors and get back to business. Hello Alice will begin grant distribution in March, with all restaurants receiving their grant by early May.

When launching the program, Dale Venturini, President and CEO of the Rhode Island Hospitality Association, said, “COVID-19 has brought immense, widespread challenges for our communities, but the restaurant industry has been hit especially hard by the fallout from the virus. Seating capacities and other restrictions have created intense barriers, but thanks to DoorDash’s relief efforts, restaurants will be able to stay engaged in their communities.”

“Restaurants have faced unprecedented challenges in the last year, and DoorDash is proud to support them,” said David London, Director of Government Relations, U.S. East at DoorDash. “It is our hope that these grants will help restaurants as they continue to navigate the challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis.

For a full list of winners see Hello Alice’s blog here. Read more about DoorDash’s latest efforts to help the local merchants, Dashers and communities it serves here.