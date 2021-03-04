Today, DoorDash announced the winners of the COVID-19 Restaurant Relief Grant program provided through its Main Street Strong effort.

52 Rhode Island restaurants, including 6 here in Newport County, have been selected to receive $5,000 grants through the program.

The grants are being administered by Hello Alice and can be used to cover operating costs during this challenging time, including rent, payroll, purchasing PPE, expanding outdoor dining capacity, and other expenses.

These grants are a part of DoorDash’s five-year, $200 million Main Street Strong Pledge to empower local communities, which included a $10 million grant effort across select cities, states, and counties in the U.S. and Canada.

The below Rhode Island restaurants have been selected;

  1. Pinewood Pub & Pizza, Chepachet
  2. Beans & Buns, Cranston
  3. Tomaselli’s, Cranston
  4. Thirsty Beaver Hometown Pub and Grub, Cranston
  5. Basta, Cranston
  6. Papi’s Tacos, Cranston and Warwick
  7. Edgewood Cafe, Cranston
  8. Revolution American Bistro, Cranston
  9. Asia Grille, Cranston
  10. The Waysider Grille, East Greenwich
  11. Cook and Dagger, Greenville
  12. Shady Acres Diner and Apocalypse Cafe, Foster
  13. Atwood Grill, Johnston
  14. The Pub at Two Mile Corner, Middletown
  15. Buskers Pub and Restaurant, Newport
  16. 12 Metre Cafe, Newport
  17. Fluke Newport, Newport
  18. Giusto, Newport
  19. Alma Juice Bar + Market, North Kingstown
  20. Wickford On The Water, North Kingstown
  21. Tumblesalts Cafe, North Providence
  22. Waffle Hive, Pawtucket
  23. Atrium on Main, Pawtucket
  24. Sullvan’s Publick House, Pawtucket
  25. Smoke & Squeal BBQ, Pawtucket
  26. The Rhody Hen Cafe, Pawtucket
  27. Portsmouth Publick House, Portsmouth
  28. Red Stripe Restaurant, Providence
  29. Rogue Island Local Kitchen & Bar, Providence
  30. Hanju Kitchen, Providence
  31. Troop, Providence
  32. Monrovia Kitchen, Providence
  33. Café La France, Providence
  34. AS220 Food & Drink, Providence
  35. The Salted Slate, Providence
  36. Ocean State Sandwich Company, Providence
  37. Rosalina, Providence
  38. I Eaze Eats – Express Wraps & Smoothies, Providence
  39. Vino Veritas, Providence
  40. Kleos, Providence
  41. The East End, Providence
  42. The Glow Cafe & Juice Bar, Providence
  43. Providence Bagel, Providence
  44. Federal Hill Pizza, Providence
  45. Lola’s Lounge & Cantina, Smithfield
  46. Laura’s Pleasant View Diner, Smithfield
  47. Bombay Flame, Wakefield 
  48. Uptown Food & Spirits, Warren
  49. Bywater, Warren
  50. Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Warren
  51. Cork and Rye Gastropub, Warwick
  52. The Woods Tavern, West Greenwich

All restaurants who applied for a grant will receive free access to the Hello Alice platform, which offers peer-to-peer networking, mentorship, and tools such as the COVID-19 Restaurant Resource Center, a curated list of industry-specific resources, information from fellow restaurant and food service owners about the challenges they’re facing, and how-to guides designed to help restaurants reopen the doors and get back to business.  Hello Alice will begin grant distribution in March, with all restaurants receiving their grant by early May. 

When launching the program, Dale Venturini, President and CEO of the Rhode Island Hospitality Association, said, “COVID-19 has brought immense, widespread challenges for our communities, but the restaurant industry has been hit especially hard by the fallout from the virus. Seating capacities and other restrictions have created intense barriers, but thanks to DoorDash’s relief efforts, restaurants will be able to stay engaged in their communities.”

“Restaurants have faced unprecedented challenges in the last year, and DoorDash is proud to support them,” said David London, Director of Government Relations, U.S. East at DoorDash. “It is our hope that these grants will help restaurants as they continue to navigate the challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis.

For a full list of winners see Hello Alice’s blog here. Read more about DoorDash’s latest efforts to help the local merchants, Dashers and communities it serves here

