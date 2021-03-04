Today, DoorDash announced the winners of the COVID-19 Restaurant Relief Grant program provided through its Main Street Strong effort.
52 Rhode Island restaurants, including 6 here in Newport County, have been selected to receive $5,000 grants through the program.
The grants are being administered by Hello Alice and can be used to cover operating costs during this challenging time, including rent, payroll, purchasing PPE, expanding outdoor dining capacity, and other expenses.
These grants are a part of DoorDash’s five-year, $200 million Main Street Strong Pledge to empower local communities, which included a $10 million grant effort across select cities, states, and counties in the U.S. and Canada.
The below Rhode Island restaurants have been selected;
- Pinewood Pub & Pizza, Chepachet
- Beans & Buns, Cranston
- Tomaselli’s, Cranston
- Thirsty Beaver Hometown Pub and Grub, Cranston
- Basta, Cranston
- Papi’s Tacos, Cranston and Warwick
- Edgewood Cafe, Cranston
- Revolution American Bistro, Cranston
- Asia Grille, Cranston
- The Waysider Grille, East Greenwich
- Cook and Dagger, Greenville
- Shady Acres Diner and Apocalypse Cafe, Foster
- Atwood Grill, Johnston
- The Pub at Two Mile Corner, Middletown
- Buskers Pub and Restaurant, Newport
- 12 Metre Cafe, Newport
- Fluke Newport, Newport
- Giusto, Newport
- Alma Juice Bar + Market, North Kingstown
- Wickford On The Water, North Kingstown
- Tumblesalts Cafe, North Providence
- Waffle Hive, Pawtucket
- Atrium on Main, Pawtucket
- Sullvan’s Publick House, Pawtucket
- Smoke & Squeal BBQ, Pawtucket
- The Rhody Hen Cafe, Pawtucket
- Portsmouth Publick House, Portsmouth
- Red Stripe Restaurant, Providence
- Rogue Island Local Kitchen & Bar, Providence
- Hanju Kitchen, Providence
- Troop, Providence
- Monrovia Kitchen, Providence
- Café La France, Providence
- AS220 Food & Drink, Providence
- The Salted Slate, Providence
- Ocean State Sandwich Company, Providence
- Rosalina, Providence
- I Eaze Eats – Express Wraps & Smoothies, Providence
- Vino Veritas, Providence
- Kleos, Providence
- The East End, Providence
- The Glow Cafe & Juice Bar, Providence
- Providence Bagel, Providence
- Federal Hill Pizza, Providence
- Lola’s Lounge & Cantina, Smithfield
- Laura’s Pleasant View Diner, Smithfield
- Bombay Flame, Wakefield
- Uptown Food & Spirits, Warren
- Bywater, Warren
- Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Warren
- Cork and Rye Gastropub, Warwick
- The Woods Tavern, West Greenwich
All restaurants who applied for a grant will receive free access to the Hello Alice platform, which offers peer-to-peer networking, mentorship, and tools such as the COVID-19 Restaurant Resource Center, a curated list of industry-specific resources, information from fellow restaurant and food service owners about the challenges they’re facing, and how-to guides designed to help restaurants reopen the doors and get back to business. Hello Alice will begin grant distribution in March, with all restaurants receiving their grant by early May.
When launching the program, Dale Venturini, President and CEO of the Rhode Island Hospitality Association, said, “COVID-19 has brought immense, widespread challenges for our communities, but the restaurant industry has been hit especially hard by the fallout from the virus. Seating capacities and other restrictions have created intense barriers, but thanks to DoorDash’s relief efforts, restaurants will be able to stay engaged in their communities.”
“Restaurants have faced unprecedented challenges in the last year, and DoorDash is proud to support them,” said David London, Director of Government Relations, U.S. East at DoorDash. “It is our hope that these grants will help restaurants as they continue to navigate the challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis.
For a full list of winners see Hello Alice’s blog here. Read more about DoorDash’s latest efforts to help the local merchants, Dashers and communities it serves here.