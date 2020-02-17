What to eat and drink this week in Newport County: Feb. 17-24

Here’s what’s up for the week ahead when it comes to dine, drink and deliciousness;

Dine & Drink News & Notes

Newport County’s most savory burger competition, the Newport Burger Bender, is well underway (and runs through the 23rd). Occurring in tandem with the Newport Winter Festival, the Burger Bender promises to warm both the heart and palate.

Taking the taste of Bar ‘Cino to-go has never been more convenient (or delicious)! You can order all their great menu items right from your phone or desktop and they’ll have it ready for you when you arrive. All the fresh tastes you love are just a click away.

- Become A Whats Up Newp Supporter - What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Smoke and Squeal BBQ walked away from the 25th Annual Sam Adams Chili Cook-Off with a win. While Chili Masters finished in second, and Scratch Kitchen & Catering came in third.

Surf Club got the OK from City Council last Wednesday to move forward with Freaky Burrito on the ground level of Newport Bay Club. Council approved an expanded victualing license and alcohol license.

City Council also approved a Mobile Food Establishment (MFET) license for Brunch Belly and a renewal for My Rolling Cafe. There is only one MFET remaining available for the 2020 season.

Dine & Drink This Week

Enjoy the annual Sam Adams Beer Dinner at The Mooring on Tuesday, February 18th as a visiting brewmaster from Sam Adams brewery guides guests through a selection of beers paired with a distinct menu specially prepared by the Mooring chefs for this occasion. Reception begins at 6:00pm; dinner at 6:30pm. $70/ $65 with Bracelet Full Menu Now Available, Chefs will prepare a delicious 4 course meal with Welcome reception hors d’oeuvres, that will be paired with 5 Sam Adams Beers.

Bar & Board is getting into the cocktail competition game this year. On Wednesday at 5 pm, they will host the inaugural Espresso-self Cocktail Contest sponsored by Sons of Liberty.

The kids are doing the cooking on Wednesday. Head for The Reef for Kids Cook with Chef Marlon.

The wines of Southern Italy are waiting to be discovered at Forty 1 North on Wednesday evening. Fermentation Class: Southern Italy

Winter Wine Pairing Dinner: Enjoy a special four-course dinner created by Chef Brian Ruffner of Jo’s American Bistro with wine pairings by Vicker’s Liquors on Thursday. Winter Wine Pairing Dinner

Newport Winter Festival Food competitions this week includes the Mac & Cheese Smackdown on February 22nd, and the Burger Bender which runs February through the 23rd. More info here.

Newport Winter Festival Drink competitions this week include anEspresso Martini Contest on February 19th and the Best Hot Drink Contest on February 20th. More info here.

Head for the bar at The Vanderbilt Grill every Wednesday as they celebrate one of their favorite bivalves, the The Oyster. Enjoy $1 oysters from 5:00pm – 9:00pm along with $10 glasses of Chandon and $15 glasses of Veuve Clicquot. Their full bar menu of beer, wine, cocktails and bar bites like Cheddar Churros will also be available. Make a tradition of it. We’ll see you on Wednesday!

Head for The Safari Room at Ocean Cliff on Wednesday for a Orin Swift Wine Dinner featuring an exclusive four-course menu perfectly paired with wines from Orin Swift Cellars.

Seafood Fest 2020 is returning to La Forge Casino on Saturday at 4 pm.

Winemaker Kelley Fox will be on hand on Saturday, February 22nd to present her acclaimed biodynamic Oregon wines at 22 Bowen’s. Fox is considered by many to be the finest Pinot Noir producer in Oregon and possibly the best biodynamic producer in the country. She will be on hand to present the wines in a casual tasting format. 22 Bowen’s Wine Tasting: Kelley Fox Wines

The Museum of Newport History & Shop will host a Rum and Revolution Tour with Rum Tasting on Saturday. The tour ends with a Thomas Tew rum tasting at White Horse Tavern.

Spend a fun afternoon learning the art of Mozzarella cheese making with Simmons Farms resident cheese maker, Karla Simmons on Saturday at 2 pm. Mozzarella Cheese Making Class with Karla Simmons

Bergundian Liege Waffles return to Ragged Island Brewing on Saturday at 4 pm. Waffles at Ragged Island!

Newport Vineyards has Scratch Series: Chocolate Sweet & Savory coming up on February 20th, February Beer Hall Night on February 21st, and Sunday Funday Brix Brunch: Childhood Throwbacks on February 23rd.

Yagi Noodles will host Yaki’s Freaky Tiki at 5 pm on Sunday. Join them for a Non Alcoholic Cocktail Contest. Admission is a non perishable food item donation. Sponsor spirit will be CBD Canning Company



Looking Ahead

Celebrate Mardi Gras on Tuesday, February 25th at Gulf Stream Bar & Grille. Mardi Gras 2020 Party

Bar & Board will host the third Eat for COA (Clean Ocean Access) on February 28th at 4 pm.

On February 29th, The Vanderbilt will host Cheese Masterclass and Cheese Pairing Dinner at 3 pm.

A Premier Fermentation Class: Bordeaux is coming to Forty 1 North on February 26th.

Newport Cooks will take you on A Culinery Tour of Bologna on February 25th.

Forty 1 North will host An Evening with Mirabella Franciacorta on Friday, February 28th at 6:30 pm.

Have something you’d like to see included in our weekly dine & drink roundup? Email the information to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Until next time, dine and drink responsibly!