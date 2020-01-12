Owners of Midtown Oyster Bar, Surf Club opening Freaky Burrito

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Burritos, bowls, and beers.

That’s what the owners of Midtown Oyster Bar and Surf Club will be offering and specializing in when they open Freaky Burrito in March.

The restaurant will open in Perry Mill (337 Thames Street), in the space that was formerly Roasted & Brewed Cafe. Larry Silverstein and Patrick Kilroy, Owner of Midtown Oyster Bar and Surf Club, recently purchased the space.







Some may remember a restaurant by a similar name in Newport – Sapo Freaky Burrito. That restaurant, located at 16 Broadway (now Tavern on Broadway) was owned by Silverstein’s sister-in-law. While Freaky Burrito will have no ties to Sapo Freaky Burrito, Ashness did tell us that Silverstein did check in to make sure it was ok to use “Freaky Burrito”.

Chef Brian Ashness from the Surf Club will take on the duties of creating all that’s delicious as the new restaurant, which he considers a fast-casual restaurant.

“It will be good food and a good atmosphere”, Ashness told What’s Up Newp on Saturday. “Those are things that you can find at all of our restaurants, and Freaky Burrito will offer the same”.

If the food had to have a theme, Ashness said he would consider it Latinesque and will offer all the fixings for different kinds of burritos and bowls. Of course, chips, salsa, and guacamole will also be offered.

The restaurant hopes to offer Mexican beer as well, the owners will go in front of City Council in an upcoming meeting to expand their Surf Club liquor license to cover the restaurant.

It will be order at the counter service at the restaurant and there will five or six tables if folks want to stay and dine in and will also offer everything to go. They hope to have an option where people can order ahead and have their order ready when they arrive, Ashness told us.

Between now and late March, Surf Club will host a Freaky Burrito pop-up and full menu takeover to preview what’s to come at the new restaurant.

The best way to keep up with the pop-up and opening date for Freaky Burrito is to follow them on Instagram.