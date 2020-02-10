What to eat and drink this week in Newport County: Feb. 10 – 17

Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter | Your voluntary contribution helps fund our local, independent journalism, news, and information.

Here’s what’s up for the week ahead when it comes to dine, drink and deliciousness;

Dine & Drink News & Notes

We asked, “Who makes the best slice in Newport?” and over 1,500 of your submitted your votes over the course of two weeks. The clear winner with over 25% of the vote was: Imbriglio’s!

Newport County’s most savory burger competition, the Newport Burger Bender, returns Feb. 14 to 23. Occurring in tandem with the Newport Winter Festival, the Burger Bender promises to warm both the heart and palate.

Newport City Council is considering taxing or banning nip bottles.

City Council told the State Legislators in a workshop on Saturday that they are considering to propose legislation that would add new BT Licenses. These special BT Licenses would not be able to be transferred. If a business no longer operates, the license would be turned back into the City. Three other communities already have this type of license, legislation would be copied from how they operate. There would have to be enabling legislation and a change in City Ordinances to this has a long road ahead of it.

At Wednesday night’s Newport City Council meeting there are several items coming up that have to do with food & drink;

Victualing License, New, V & Z, LLC, d/b/a Newport Sticks & Cones- Waffles & Ice Cream Parlor, 8 Fair St. Unit 3-4- continued from January 22, 2020

Victualing License, Expansion, Surf Club, LLC, d/b/a Surf Club, 337 Thames St.- currently consists of the entire premises of Newport Bay Club excluding plaza level retail spaces and common areas, and bar in outdoor, self-contained seasonal kitchen area on the 1226 sq. ft. private terrace, to expand to include plaza level retail space (unit #4) and remove restriction prohibiting service in the plaza level retail spaces for (unit #4) only

There will be two mobile food establishments applications considered, Brunch Belly and My Rolling Cafe.

Dine & Drink This Week

Monday, February 10th

Cocktail Class | The Surf Club is hosting a Cocktail Class this Monday at 6 pm! In this hands-on class, you’ll learn the tools and techniques that go into making a great cocktail while creating some of Surf Club’s most popular elixirs. The class is $40 a person and Space is limited to 10 people. More info

Wednesday, February 12th

Chicken & Beer | Surf Club and Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling are teaming up on Wednesday for a night of mouthwatering chicken dishes paired with local beer. More info – Surf Club’s Chicken and Beer Dinner with Newport Craft

Texas BBQ Buffet | On Wednesday night, join the Rotary Clubs of Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth/Tiverton, & Jamestown and the Newport Kiwanis Club (RI) in supporting the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center with a delicious Texas BBQ buffet! Texas BBQ Buffet to Benefit MLK Community Center

Alsatian Wine Dinner: Jean Trimbach owner of Maison Trimbach in Alsace France will be hosting an evening of Alsatian wine and cuisine at Forty 1 North on Wednesday. Alsatian Wine Dinner with Jean Trimbach

Thursday, February 13th

Wine & Cheese Class | Join Newport Vineyards on Thursday for an evening where Milk & Honey and their wine experts take you on a journey through local cheeses paired with Newport Vineyards estate-grown wines. Wine & Cheese Class

PMS PTO Dinner | Practices running late? Running out of ideas for a dinner? No time to cook a quick meal? Don’t worry!! Join the PMS PTO for dinner at Flat Waves on Thursdays February 13th 4-8pm. Be sure to bring or mention this ad when ordering. The PTO will receive a percentage of proceeds for the evening. PMS PTO Dinner at Flat Waves

Friday, February 14th thru Sunday, February 16th

Collaboration | Salvation Cafe and Wingate’s Cake Design are teaming up on Valentine’s Day. “Our choclate fondue for 2 featuring the cutest and most delciious macarons in the world.

Newport Burger Bender returns Feb. 14 – 23 | Twenty-eight local restaurants will compete for burger bragging rights serving up everything from burgers with donut buns to vivacious vegan delights.

Newport Cooks Kitchen | On February 14th, Newport Cooks Kitchen on Aquidneck Avenue will host Date Night: A Valentine’s Day Dinner of Local Scallops & Aphrodisiacs with Chef Deja Hart. You and your Valentine can make an amorously inspired meal together using locally harvested scallops and special “secret ingredients.” A magnificent meal intended to induce amorous results! $85/student. Book tickets here.

The Reef | Enjoy a romantic candlelit dinner Feb 14th, 15th or 16th alongside unobstructed views of Fort Adams and the Newport Bridge. Beginning at 6:00 PM, The Reef’s special Valentines dinner menu includes a choice of appetizer, entrée, dessert, and a bottle of wine or champagne. For more information on Chef Marlon’s Valentine’s selection, visit The Reef’s website: https://bit.ly/30FtOXI. Valentine’s Specials begin serving at 6:00 PM. $65 a person or $100 for two. Make a reservation here.

White Horse Tavern | America’s oldest tavern is celebrating Valentine’s Day February 14th and 15th. Get your reservations in before they book up. For more information, head here.

Newport Vineyards Speakeasy Soiree + WINEterfest| Sip, savor and swing into WINEterfest Weekend at Newport Vineyards’ Speakeasy Soiree on February 14th, 7pm-10pm. Dance the night away with Miss Katie Kleyla and a Speakeasy Jazz Band, wine, prohibition style cocktails and handcrafted light fare. Speakeasy attire and flare encouraged! Please note this is a cocktail style event, seating will be limited – plenty of space for dancing! Ticket includes light fare and a welcome glass of wine! For more information and tickets, head here.

Valentine’s on the Cliff Walk | Head for Safari Room at OceanCliff this Valentine’s Day for a romantic five-course dinner and live jazz with Steve DeConti or indulge in our Valentine’s Getaway Package which includes a cozy one-night stay at OceanCliff Hotel and a five-course dinner for two in the Safari Room Restaurant. Valentine’s Day Dinner

Girl Scout Cookie & Beer Pairing | It’s the return of the Girl Scout Cookie & Beer Pairing at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Company. You’ve tried the beer, you’ve tried the cookies, now enjoy them side by side! Join them on Friday, February 14th, Saturday, February 15th and Sunday Feb 16th as we pair your five favorite cookies with our delicious brews. This event is happening All Day, so you can stop in whenever is convenient on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Ticket includes a flight of 5 beers and cookies and are $25 each or $20 with Newport WinterFest bracelet. If you have a WinterFest ticket, please call us at 401.849.5232 to process your ticket purchases. Ticket valid for one tasting. Buy Tickets

Polar Pineapples: Polar Pineapples is back at Gurney’s on Friday and Saturday from 3 pm – 11 pm ! Treat yourself to one of our signature cocktails from the ice bar. Stay warm around one of our eleven firepits, all while enjoying the best views of the bay.

WINEterfest | On Saturday the 15th and Sunday the 16th, Newport Vineyards will host its 24th Annual WINEterfest Weekend. Two days full of grape stomping, wine tasting and beer tasting (at the new onsite brewery Taproot Brewing Co.)! Enjoy live music while sipping at the famous Ice Wine Bar. Grape stomping at 1:00 & 3:00 both days. Live music is noon – 4pm both days. Saturday: The Bucks Band, Sunday: Blue Light Bandits. For more information on tickets, head here.

Chili Cook Off | Winter heats up on Saturday at Gurney’s as area restaurants and caterers compete to see who has the best chili in town! Bring your appetite, sharpen your taste buds, and join in the fun as you choose your favorite chili! Enjoy Sam Adams specials. Tickets will be sold at the door: $12/ $10 with Winter Festival Bracelet, Children $5/ $2 w/Bracelet, Children 4 and Under are Free. To enter your chili call 401.847.7666.

Love The Wine Your With Tasting | Carolyn’s Sakonnet Vineyard will host barrel tastings, pairings, and unreleased wine sampling on Saturday at 1 pm. Love the Wine Your With Tasting

Pop-Up Tasting | Sample some of Boston’s finest spirits at the Boston Harbor Distillery Pop Up Tasting at The Reef on Saturday! Boston Harbor Distillery Pop-Up.

Spaghetti Dinner: Lil Bear Sports Pub in Tiverton will host Omega Robotics Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser on Sunday at 4:30 pm.

Fire & Ice Bar | Hotel Viking’s Patio will feature it’s annual Fire + Ice Bar from 4 pm to 8 pm on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Come by Hotel Viking during Winter Fest and enjoy craft beer and invigorating cocktails inspired by our mixologists. Cash Bar. 401.848.4815. Spending some time in Newport, RI? Check out our Winterfest Offer at https://www.hotelviking.com/offers/

Monday, February 17th

The Mariner Gallery will host Newport’s History of Cocktails Bartending Event/Class on Monday from 6 pm to 8 pm. More Info. $75 or $55 with Winter Festival Bracelet. Email john@marinergallery.com for tickets.

Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling will host a Barrel Tasting (Whiskey & Rum Session) from 7 pm to 9 pm. $30 pre-sale and at the door, $10 off with bracelet. 21 + Only. More Info

Newport Winter Festival

Food competitions this year once again include a the aforementioned Chili Cook-Off on February 15th, the Mac & Cheese Smackdown on February 22nd, and the Burger Bender which runs February 14th- 23rd. More info here.

Drink competitions include a Tropical Drink Contest on February 17th, Espresso Martini Contest on February 19th, and the Best Hot Drink Contest on February 20th. More info here.

Looking Ahead

Sam Adams Beer Dinner | Enjoy this annual event at The Mooring on February 18th as a visiting brewmaster from Sam Adams brewery guides guests through a selection of beers paired with a distinct menu specially prepared by the Mooring chefs for this occasion. Reception begins at 6:00pm; dinner at 6:30pm. $70/ $65 with Bracelet Full Menu Now Available, Chefs will prepare a delicious 4 course meal with Welcome reception hors d’oeuvres, that will be paired with 5 Sam Adams Beers.

Mac & Cheese Smackdown | Area restaurants will compete with their best ooey gooey Mac & Cheese at Newport Marriott on Saturday, February 22nd.

Newport Vineyards has Scratch Series: Chocolate Sweet & Savory coming up on February 20th, February Beer Hall Night on February 21st, and Sunday Funday Brix Brunch: Childhood Throwbacks on February 23rd.

Until next time, dine and drink responsibly!