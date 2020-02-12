Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project to offer spring training classes

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

The Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project (RIMAP) will hold “Introduction to Marine Archaeology” 9a.m.-4p.m. on Saturday February 22, at its new artifact management facility on the campus of the Herreshoff Marine Museum.

The $100 fee includes 2020 RIMAP membership, and pre-registration is recommended. This class is required for all RIMAP fieldwork volunteers.

Topics include remote sensing, field methods, legal and ethical issues, field documentation, historical contexts, and RIMAP research protocols. The Instructor is Dr. Kathy Abbass, Principal Investigator for all RIMAP research, including RIMAP’s internationally acclaimed Endeavour project in Newport Harbor. RIMAP’s membership and training are open to the general public.

The application with the list of other advanced topics offered this spring is found on the www.rimap.org website, or email rhodeislandmap@yahoo.com for further information.