Polar Pineapples: Ice bar popping up at Gurney’s this weekend

Polar Pineapples is returning to Goat Island this weekend.

Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina invites you to treat yourself to one of their signature cocktails from the ice bar. Stay warm around one of their eleven firepits, all while enjoying the best views of the bay.

Polar Pineapples will be open on Friday, February 14th and Saturday, February 15th from 3 pm to 11 pm.

This event is a part of the 32nd annual Newport Winter Festival, which runs from February 14th to the 23rd. The complete schedule of events and other Winter Fest specials can be found online at www.newportwinterfestival.com/.