Nomi Park: Mission Group announces name, details for new restaurant at The Wayfinder Hotel

Nomi Park will add low-brow brilliance to elevated classics and include the greatest-hits from Mission’s 10 years of business in Newport.

Get ready, a new restaurant is opening this spring in Newport.

As What’s Up Newp first reported back in July, the Mission Group is opening a fifth restaurant on Aquidneck Island.

The Mission Group, the family run restaurant group that is lead by Chad Hoffer, Anna Burnley, and Tyler Burnley, opened the famed Thames Street Kitchen (TSK) in 2011. Then came Mission, Winner Winner, TSK 2.0, and the newly opened Mission Middletown.

Anna Burnley confirmed with What’s Up Newp this evening that they will be opening Nomi Park (based off of nearby Miantonomi Park) at The Wayfinder (formerly Mainstay Hotel) this spring.

Along with The Wayfinder’s full-service restaurant (Nomi Park), The Mission Group will run The Wayfinder’s coffee shop, in- room dining program, pool service, and catering and event menus.

Nomi Park

The Mission Group explains Nomi Park as, “Born from the pages of their favorite scribbled menu concepts and ideas, Nomi Park is the culmination of Mission Group’s experiences both in and out of the kitchen. A laid-back spot for locals and Rhode Island visitors to enjoy what Mission Group is best at: good food, good drinks and good people —just far enough from the hustle of downtown Newport”.

The restaurant will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner 7 days a week.

“Part restaurant, part bar, part cafe, Nomi Park is whatever you need it to be. Combining the elements of a cool date night spot with the casual feel of your favorite neighborhood hangout, you can grab-and-go or hold court in one of the tufted banquettes. Serving up the food the Mission Group loves to make and eat, think of the menu like their greatest hits from the last ten years in the business—so playful takes on New England classics like a brown butter lobster roll with trout roe—but with detours into different locally sourced ingredients and cooking styles,” The Mission Group says.

Nomi Park will be opening in the spring 2020, according to Burnley.

A website will be launched later this month for Nomi Park, until then you can follow the restaurant on Instagram.

More Local

The Wayfinder will be feature and support other local businesses too;

Along with the Pool’s raw and snack bar, they will have a rotating roster of local food trucks.

The coffee shop at The Wayfinder will serve Rhode-Island based “Nitro Bar” coffee along with a selection of grab-and- go items for guests on the go.

Bohemian Bias will curate a retail shop at The Wayfinder.

There will be a reimaged room service program that features local favorites.

There will be a collection of local art in every room.

Individually sourced vintage trunks repurposed as nightstands – all sourced from Rhode Island antique markets

Newport based Shore Co toiletries

More About The Wayfinder

Philip Hospod of Dovetail +Co purchased the Mainstay Hotel in January 2019 for $14.34 million.

“Opening in spring 2020, The Wayfinder Hotel is a boutique hotel created by a group of local chefs, bartenders, artists, designers, and entrepreneurs who are proud to call Newport RI home,” The Wayfinder defines itself. “The Wayfinder stands apart from Newport’s traditional accommodations with a new design that’s a fresh take on coastal style. The 197 spacious rooms are stocked with local snacks, crafted soaps, antique finds, and over 500 pieces of local artwork – all sourced from Rhode Island”.

The hotel will feature 197 rooms with fully stocked mini-bars, 115 double queen rooms idea for wedding groups and families, and 30 suites with separate sitting area, wet bar, microwave and larger fridge.

More from The Wayfinder, “Located in the North End, minutes from the city’s downtown waterfront, the hotel is set to become a hub of inland activity with amenities that include an outdoor pool featuring a Dark and Stormy on tap, a rotating roster of food trucks, live music, and a bocce ball court”.

The hotel is planning on a soft opening in May 2020 and events during Memorial Day Weekend. Starting room rates will be $199.

“The Wayfinder looks to highlight Newport’s relaxed, free-spirited energy as an offset to its gilded history,” they conclude.



