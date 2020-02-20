Colonial cottage on Walnut Street sells for $1.9 million

Hogan Associates announced today the February 18, 2020 sale of 42 Walnut Street, Newport, for $1,900,000.

This is Newport’s second highest single-family sale of the year, according to Hogan Associates. Holly McLear of Hogan Associates represented the buyer, and Michelle Kirby of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller.

This home offers beautiful quality craftsmanship with nautical details inspired by sailing yachts. Completely renovated with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2,150 sq.ft., the comfortable open space has a subtle nautical interior. Custom, built-in cabinetry and drawers maximize storage while varnished wood railings, ship’s ladder, a brass porthole and rich wood flooring complement the stylish interior. The Chef’s kitchen opens up to a living room with fireplace and dining room. A new first floor bedroom/office, bath and mudroom were recently added providing easy access to stone patio, landscaped yard and garage.

“Renovated homes with quality finishes, mechanicals and a modern floor plan are in high demand these days, and buyers are willing to pay a premium for the convenience of moving right in to a pristine home that checks all the boxes,” commented Holly McLear of Hogan Associates in a statement.

