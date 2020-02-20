Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County’s Artist Award Application due March 15th

The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County (ACA) announces the March 15, 2020, 11:59 pm deadline for the Artist Awards, in support of Newport County artists and art projects that benefit our community.

Artist Awards of up to $500 support arts projects throughout Newport County. Through these awards, ACA champions exciting and interesting arts activities and events presented in and for the Newport County community.

Past recipients of the award have been the Newport String Project, the Newport Children’s Theatre, ali kenner brodsky & co. and Out of the Box Studio & Gallery.

Artists of all backgrounds, identities, and artistic disciplines—including visual arts (illustration, graphic design, multimedia), performing arts (dance, music, theatre), literary arts (creative writing, poetry), and any other traditional or emerging field—residing in and/or offering artistic programs to any of the six Newport County communities (Jamestown, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth, Tiverton) are strongly encouraged to apply. The Arts & Cultural Alliance especially encourages individual artists working alone or in collaboration to apply for support of their projects that enhance and uplift the Newport County community. Applicants must be a member of ACA.

Guidelines and the application can be found at the ACA website (www.newportarts.org). Those who seek assistance can reach out to info@newportarts.org.

About the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport CountySince 1994 the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County has promoted and advanced arts and culture in Newport County for the benefit of the community. A member-supported organization, the ACA offers events, networking opportunities and support for artist members, and hosts arts and cultural events for the greater community. ACA aims to help guide the interconnection between creative and cultural contributors, and the people of Newport County.

