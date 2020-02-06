2020 Secret Garden Tours scheduled for June 12-14, September 11-13

Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter | Your voluntary contribution helps fund our local, independent journalism, news, and information.

Join the Benefactors of the Arts for the June and September 2020 Secret Garden Tours!

Take a self-guided walking tour through Newport’s historic Point section June 12-14.

From September 11-13, garden aficianados can take a fall tour of some of the most beautiful, prestigious gardens and properties On & Off Bellevue Avenue, the Drive and the Kay/Catherine neighborhoods.

The tours run daily from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and tickets are good for any or all days of the tour, allowing for inclement weather, schedule conflicts, or just a late start.

In Spring 2014, Conde Nast Traveler Magazine named Newport, Rhode Island “one of the best walking cities in the U.S.” and specifically mentioned the June Secret Garden Tour through the city’s historic Point section as one of the highlights.

Tickets are now available for the 2020 Tours and can be purchased in advance online at www.secretgardentours.org for a discounted rate of $20. Group rates are also available for five or more persons with additional discounts available.

Since 1984, the organizers and supporters of The Secret Garden Tour have been dedicated to enhancing art education and cultural programs in Aquidneck Island’s Public Schools, funding dozens of programs in music, theater and fine arts for local schoolchildren. To date, The Secret Garden Tour has given more than $1 million to Aquidneck Island students in public schools for art, music, theater and other cultural programming. For additional information, be sure to visit the website.

