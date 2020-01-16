What’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend: January 17-19

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend.
Friday, January 17th
Things To Do
- 10 am – Community Zumba Class at MLK Center
- 4:30 pm – Parasite at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5 pm – January Beer Hall Night at Newport Vineyards
- 6 pm – Annual Mlk Holiday Celebration at NAACP Newport
- 6 pm – January Beach Party Rec Night with Portsmouth Middle School PTO
- 7 pm – Paint Nite: Snow Dusted Daisy at O’brien’s Pub
- 7 pm – Rhythm Is Going To Get You
- 7:30 pm – Pain & Glory at Jane Pickens Theater
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub – Live music at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – DJ in the Boom Boom Room at 9 pm
- Diego’s Bodega Cantina – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Parasite at 4:30 pm, Pain & Glory at 7:30 pm
- La Forge Restaurant – Dave Manuel at 7 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar –Sean Rivers at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Take It To The Bridge at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe –Sybil Disobedience at 10 pm
- Newport Marriott – Ben Freiert at 6 pm
- One Pelham East – Brick Park Band at 10 pm
- Parlor Newport – The BickerSins and Darker Than Blue at 8 pm
- Pour Judgement – Live Musicat 10 pm
- RipTide Sports Grille –Ron Valcourt at 7:30 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Chopville at 9 pm
- Surf Club: Live music at 9 pm
- Tiverton Casino Hotel – Dan Marro at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
- Zelda’s Newport –Live music at 9 pm
City & Town Government
- Nothing scheduled at publishing time.
Saturday, January 18th
- Inaugural ‘Hotel Week RI’ to be held January 18 – 31
- Third Annual Newport Wellness Week returns January 18-25
Things To Do
- Newport Wellness Week
- 9 am to 12:30 pm – Aquidneck Growers Winter Farmers Market at Easton’s Beach Rotunda
- 10 am – Model Train Show at Middletown Public Library
- 10 am – Spanish Conversations with Cynthia at Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 11 am – Aura Imaging at lululemon Newport
- 4 pm – A Mano Pizza & Gelato at Ragged Island Brewing
- 4:30 pm – Parasite at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5 pm – 29th Annual Fakes and Forgeries Opening Reception at Spring Bull Gallery
- 6 pm – Dinner and a Comedy show at Knights of Columbus
- 6 pm – Eva B. Ross & Jack Symes at The Buttery Nook
- 7:30 pm – Pain & Glory at Jane Pickens Theater
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
- Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Triple Threat at 8:30 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Common Fence Music – Jeffrey Foucault at 8 pm
- Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Half Street Record Release Party at 9 pm
- Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Grace Vanderbilt – Kristine on piano at 6 pm
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Sam Marglolis from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Parasite at 4:30 pm, Pain & Glory at 7:30 pm
- La Forge Restaurant – Dave Manuel at 7 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Blockhead at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Sugar at 10 pm
- One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 5 pm to 9 pm,Sweet Tooth & The Sugar Babies at 10 pm, Dueling Pianos at Top Of Pelham at 9 pm
- Parlor Newport – Blue Dream w/ Ziggy Gnardust at Parlor at 8 pm
- Pour Judgement – Live music at 10 pm
- RipTide Sports Grille – 3 Down at 7:30 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grille – Straight Outta Rehab at 9 pm
- Surf Club –Sean Rivers at 9 pm
- The Pub at 2 Mile Corner – Infinite Groove at 8:30 pm
- Tiverton Casino Hotel – Dan Marro at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
- Zelda’s –Live music from 9 pm to 12 am
City & Town Government
Sunday, January 19th
Things To Do
- Newport Wellness Week
- 8 am – Pancake Breakfast at St. Barnabas Church
- 9 am to 3 pm – Newport Wellness Marketplace at Newport Marriott
- 10 am – In the Midst of It at Channing Memorial Church
- 10 am – Sunday Funday Brix Brunch: Southern Charmed at Brix Restaurant
- 1:30 pm & 7:30 pm – Pain & Glory at Jane Pickens Theater
- 3 pm – Voices of Unity Choir at Redwood Library
- 4:30 pm – Parasite at Jane Pickens Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Resort – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Pain & Glory at 1:30 pm & 7:30 pm, Parasite at 4:30 pm
- Jo’s American Bistro –The Playboys at 5:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Diane Blue from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Pour Judgment – Los Duderinos at 9 pm
- Rusty’s Bar & Grille – Island Mark and Jammin Jake from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grille: Sean Rivers at 7 pm
City & Town Government
- Nothing scheduled at publishing time.