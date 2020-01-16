What’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend: January 17-19

On Sunday, January 19, our atrium will be transformed into the Newport Wellness Marketplace, with dozen of vendors, live music, fitness classes, a cooking demo, and more. The event kicks off Newport Wellness Week and is free to all. Join the fun from 10 am to 3 pm. (Photo by Discover Newport)

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend.

Friday, January 17th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
  • Buskers Irish Pub – Live music at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House – DJ in the Boom Boom Room at 9 pm
  • Diego’s Bodega Cantina – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – Parasite at 4:30 pm, Pain & Glory at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge Restaurant – Dave Manuel at 7 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar –Sean Rivers at 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –Take It To The Bridge at 9 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe –Sybil Disobedience at 10 pm
  • Newport Marriott – Ben Freiert at 6 pm
  • One Pelham East – Brick Park Band at 10 pm
  • Parlor Newport – The BickerSins and Darker Than Blue at 8 pm
  • Pour Judgement – Live Musicat 10 pm
  • RipTide Sports Grille –Ron Valcourt at 7:30 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Chopville at 9 pm
  • Surf Club: Live music at 9 pm
  • Tiverton Casino Hotel – Dan Marro at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
  • Zelda’s Newport –Live music at 9 pm

City & Town Government

  • Nothing scheduled at publishing time.

Saturday, January 18th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Atlantic Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
  • Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Triple Threat at 8:30 pm
  • Buskers Irish Pub – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Common Fence Music – Jeffrey Foucault at 8 pm
  • Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Half Street Record Release Party at 9 pm
  • Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Grace Vanderbilt – Kristine on piano at 6 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Sam Marglolis from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – Parasite at 4:30 pm, Pain & Glory at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge Restaurant – Dave Manuel at 7 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Blockhead at 9 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Sugar at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 5 pm to 9 pm,Sweet Tooth & The Sugar Babies at 10 pm, Dueling Pianos at Top Of Pelham at 9 pm
  • Parlor Newport – Blue Dream w/ Ziggy Gnardust at Parlor at 8 pm
  • Pour Judgement – Live music at 10 pm
  • RipTide Sports Grille – 3 Down at 7:30 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grille – Straight Outta Rehab at 9 pm
  • Surf Club –Sean Rivers at 9 pm
  • The Pub at 2 Mile Corner – Infinite Groove at 8:30 pm
  • Tiverton Casino Hotel – Dan Marro at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
  • Zelda’s –Live music from 9 pm to 12 am

City & Town Government

Sunday, January 19th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Atlantic Resort – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Pub – Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – Pain & Glory at 1:30 pm & 7:30 pm, Parasite at 4:30 pm
  • Jo’s American Bistro –The Playboys at 5:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –Diane Blue  from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Pour Judgment – Los Duderinos at 9 pm
  • Rusty’s Bar & Grille – Island Mark and Jammin Jake from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grille: Sean Rivers at 7 pm

City & Town Government

  • Nothing scheduled at publishing time.
