What’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week: Jan. 27 – Feb. 3

Monday, January 27th

Happening Today

Live Music & Entertainment

Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm

Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Bombshell at 4:30 pm, JoJo Rabbit at 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm

City & Government

Tuesday, January 28th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Trivia at 7 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Bombshell at 4:30 pm, Fantastic Fungi at 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Trivia at 7 pm

O’brien’s Pub – Trivia at 8 pm

City & Government

Wednesday, January 29th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers Irish Pub – Open Mic at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Bombshell at 4:30 pm, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood at 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 9:30 pm

Norey's – Killian The Band at 7:30 pm

Parlor Newport – Open Mic at 8 pm

Sardella’s – Dick Lupino and friends at 8:30 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner – Open Mic at 8 pm

City & Government

Thursday, January 30th

What’s Up Newp to host Local News Discussion on January 30th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Antonio’s Pizza – Trivia at 8 pm

Celtica – Trivia at 9 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Bombshell at 4:30 pm, Joker at 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar – John Erikson at 9 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go at 10 pm

Valley Inn Restaurant – Open Mic from 7 pm to 10 pm

Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar – Bingo at 7 pm

Zelda’s – Justin Pomfret at 8 pm

City & Government

Friday, January 31st

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm

Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Infinite Groove at 8 pm

Buskers Irish Pub – Live music at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Clarke Cooke House – DJ in the Boom Boom Room at 9 pm

Diego’s Bodega Cantina – Karaoke at 10 pm

Elks Club – DJD at 6:30 pm

Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm

Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Oscar Shorts Animated at 1:30 pm, Oscar Shorts Live-Action at 3:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar –Sean Rivers at 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe –CeeCee & the Riders – DeadFoot Sessions at 9 pm

Newport Blues Cafe –Pulse at 10 pm

Newport Marriott – Plank Bar Fridays: Ben Freiert and Jeff Lewis at 6 pm

One Pelham East – Hit Play at 10 pm

Parlor Newport – Northeast Traffic at Parlor w/ Guess Method at 8 pm

Pour Judgement – Live music 10 pm

RipTide Sports Grille –G-Squared at 7:30 pm

Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Chopville at 9 pm

Surf Club: Live music at 9 pm

Tiverton Casino Hotel – Dan Marro at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm

Zelda’s Newport –Live music at 9 pm

City & Government

Saturday, February 1st

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

10 am – Middletown Town Council

Sunday, February 2nd

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Atlantic Resort – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Oscar Shorts Live-Action at 2:30 pm, Oscar Shorts Animated at 5 pm, Oscar Shorts Documentary at 7:30 pm

Jo's American Bistro –The Playboys at 5:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Sugar Ray & The Bluetones from 1 pm to 4 pm

Pour Judgment – Los Duderinos at 9 pm

Speakeasy Bar & Grille:Live music at 7 pm

City & Government

Monday, February 3rd

Things To Do

4:30 pm – Oscar Shorts Live-Action 2020 at Jane Pickens Theater

7:30 pm – Oscar Shorts Animated 2020 at Jane Pickens Theater

Live Music & Entertainment

Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm

Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Oscar Shorts Live-Action at 4:30 pm, Oscar Shorts Animated at 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm

City & Government