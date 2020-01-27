What’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week: Jan. 27 – Feb. 3

We value local independent news, information, and journalism. We hope you do too. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today.
Monday, January 27th
Happening Today
- 3:45 pm – Teens: ARC Book Club at Newport Public Library
- 4:30 pm – Bombshell at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5:30 pm – Informational Meeting at EFC Newport
- 7 pm – Seaside Yoga Women’s Circle
- 7:30 pm – JoJo Rabbit at Jane Pickens Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm
- Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Bombshell at 4:30 pm, JoJo Rabbit at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm
City & Government
- 1 pm – Newport Prevention Coalition
- 5:30 pm – Middletown Conservation Commission
- 5:30 pm – Tiverton Housing Authority
- 6 pm – Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District
- 6:30 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
- 7 pm – Newport Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Jamestown Board of Canvassers
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
Tuesday, January 28th
Things To Do
- 9 am – SBA Seminar: Grow Your Business Using Linkedin at Innovate Newport
- 9:30 am – CWE Seminar: AARP Work for Yourself 50+ at Innovate Newport
- 12:30 pm – Lunch & Learn: Upcoming SNAP Changes at Parlor Newport
- 4:30 pm – Bombshell at Jane Pickens Theater
- 6 pm – Learn to Cook Bottega Favorites – Sold Out! at Newport Cooks
- 7:30 pm – The Return of Fantastic Fungi at Jane Pickens Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Trivia at 7 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Bombshell at 4:30 pm, Fantastic Fungi at 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Trivia at 7 pm
- O’brien’s Pub – Trivia at 8 pm
City & Government
- 4:30 pm – Newport Cliff Walk Commission
- 6 pm – Newport Tree Commission
- 6 pm – Middletown Zoning Board of Review
- 6:30 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Little Compton Budget Committee
- 7 pm – Jamestown Zoning Board of Review
Wednesday, January 29th
Things To Do
- 4:30 pm – Bombshell at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5 pm – Flight Night Wednesdays at Brix
- 6:30 pm – Fermentation Class: Wines of Oregon at Forty 1 North
- 7:30 pm – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood at Jane Pickens Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers Irish Pub – Open Mic at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Bombshell at 4:30 pm, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 9:30 pm
- Norey’s – Killian The Band at 7:30 pm
- Parlor Newport – Open Mic at 8 pm
- Sardella’s – Dick Lupino and friends at 8:30 pm
- The Pub at 2 Mile Corner – Open Mic at 8 pm
City & Government
- 9 am – Newport County Regional Special Education Program
- 4:15 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
- 7 pm – Little Compton Conservation Commission
Thursday, January 30th
What’s Up Newp to host Local News Discussion on January 30th
Things To Do
- 11:30 am – Community Art Class at MLK Center
- 4:30 pm – Bombshell at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5 pm – Martini A Go-Go at The Sandee Saunders Project
- 6 pm – Local News Discussion with What’s Up Newp at The Firehouse Theater
- 6 pm – Scratch Series: Cooking with Wine at Brix Restaurant
- 6:30 pm – Talk: Birding the Panama Highlands at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 7:30 pm – Joker at Jane Pickens Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Antonio’s Pizza – Trivia at 8 pm
- Celtica – Trivia at 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Bombshell at 4:30 pm, Joker at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar– John Erikson at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go at 10 pm
- Valley Inn Restaurant – Open Mic from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar – Bingo at 7 pm
- Zelda’s – Justin Pomfret at 8 pm
City & Government
- 4 pm – Middletown Tree Commission
- 5:30 pm – Middletown School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Budget Committee
Friday, January 31st
Things To Do
- 10 am – Community Zumba Class at MLK Center
- 1:30 pm – Oscar Shorts Animated 2020 at Jane Pickens Theater
- 3:30 pm – Oscar Shorts Live-Action 2020 at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5 pm – FUNDA FEST: A Celebration of Black Storytelling at Newport Art Museum
- 7 pm – Paint Nite: Winter Holiday Love at O’brien’s Pub
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
- Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Infinite Groove at 8 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub – Live music at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – DJ in the Boom Boom Room at 9 pm
- Diego’s Bodega Cantina – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Elks Club – DJD at 6:30 pm
- Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Oscar Shorts Animated at 1:30 pm, Oscar Shorts Live-Action at 3:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar –Sean Rivers at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –CeeCee & the Riders – DeadFoot Sessions at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe –Pulse at 10 pm
- Newport Marriott – Plank Bar Fridays: Ben Freiert and Jeff Lewis at 6 pm
- One Pelham East – Hit Play at 10 pm
- Parlor Newport – Northeast Traffic at Parlor w/ Guess Method at 8 pm
- Pour Judgement – Live music 10 pm
- RipTide Sports Grille –G-Squared at 7:30 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Chopville at 9 pm
- Surf Club: Live music at 9 pm
- Tiverton Casino Hotel – Dan Marro at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
- Zelda’s Newport –Live music at 9 pm
City & Government
- 10 am – Jamestown Town Council
- 11 am – Newport School Committee – Finance Advisory
Saturday, February 1st
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12:30 pm – Saturday Farmers Market at Easton’s Beach
- 9 am – Sea Rose Montessori Spring 2020 Open House
- 10 am – Spanish Conversations with Cynthia at Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 12 pm – Community Conversation with Rep Cicilline and Sen Whitehouse at Claiborne Pell Elementary School
- 12 pm – Gull Cove Beach Cleanup
- 1 pm – Graphic Novel Book Club at Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 1:30 pm – 5 steps to a successful body transformation at Empire Tea & Coffee
- 2 pm – Winter Speaker Series: Julie Mallozzi at Newport Art Museum
- 2:30 pm & 7:30 pm – Oscar Shorts Live-Action 2020 at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5 pm – Oscar Shorts Animated 2020 at Jane Pickens Theater
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
- Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Wiz Kids at 8:30 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Blue Dream at Diego’s w/ Nate Farrar at 8 pm
- Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina –Julio Amaro from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Oscar Shorts Live-Action at 2:30 pm & 7:30 pm, Oscar Shorts Animated at 5 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – The Traveling Wanna B’s at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Steve Smith and the Nakeds at The Narraganset Cafe at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Fever at 10 pm
- One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 5 pm to 9 pm, Blockhead at 10 pm, Dueling Pianos at Top Of Pelham at 9 pm
- Parlor Newport – The Z-Boys + The Silks Winter Warmer! at 10 pm
- Pour Judgement – Live music at 10 pm
- RipTide Sports Grille – Strangebrew at 7:30 pm
- Sandywoods Center For The Arts – Magnolia Cajun Dance at 8 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grille – Straight Outta Rehab at 9 pm
- Surf Club –Sean Rivers at 9 pm
- Tiverton Casino Hotel – Dan Marro at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
- Zelda’s –Live music from 9 pm to 12 am
City & Government
- 10 am – Middletown Town Council
Sunday, February 2nd
Things To Do
- 2:30 pm – Oscar Shorts Live-Action 2020 at Jane Pickens Theater
- 4 pm – Bonnie’s Bling at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling
- 5 pm – Oscar Shorts Animated 2020 at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5:30 pm – Super Bowl LIV Party at Tickets Bar & Grille
- 7:30 pm – Oscar Shorts Documentary at 7:30 pm
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Resort – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Oscar Shorts Live-Action at 2:30 pm, Oscar Shorts Animated at 5 pm, Oscar Shorts Documentary at 7:30 pm
- Jo’s American Bistro –The Playboys at 5:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Sugar Ray & The Bluetones from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Pour Judgment – Los Duderinos at 9 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grille:Live music at 7 pm
City & Government
Monday, February 3rd
Things To Do
- 4:30 pm – Oscar Shorts Live-Action 2020 at Jane Pickens Theater
- 7:30 pm – Oscar Shorts Animated 2020 at Jane Pickens Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm
- Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Oscar Shorts Live-Action at 4:30 pm, Oscar Shorts Animated at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm
City & Government