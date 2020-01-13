What’s Up Newp to host Local News Discussion on January 30th

What issues matter most to you in the Newport area? Are you receiving the news and information you need about those issues? Share your vision for local news during a conversation at The Firehouse Theater with What’s Up Newp, What’s Up Rhode Island, and your neighbors on Thursday, January 30th.

Coffee will be provided, as well as an opportunity to voice your opinions via a survey.

Seating is limited and first come, first served, please RSVP here.

With questions, please contact Ryan Belmore at Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

This free community gathering is hosted by What’s Up Newp and What’s Up Rhode Island, a local independent online news publisher serving Newport County, Rhode Island, and beyond.

When: 6-8 pm on Thursday, January 30th, 2020

Where: The Firehouse Theater, 4 Equality Park Place Newport, RI 02840

