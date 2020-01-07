Now Hiring in Newport: 75+ job opportunities available right now

Looking for a new job, gig, or career in this new year? Dust off those resumes, because there are more than seventy-five job opportunities available right now in the Newport area!
- 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
- Advantage Solutions – Retail Project Merchandiser Part Time
- Aquidneck Pediatrics – Pediatric Medical Assistant
- Attic To Cellar Cleaning Co – Cleaning Assistant
- Autozone – Retail Sales Associate (Part-Time)
- Balance Life Solutions – Companion Aide
- Bank of America- Financial Center Assistant Manager – Middletown Financial Ce…
- Bank Newport- Retail Operations Coordinator
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – Cart Retriever Job
- Blue Wave Car Wash – Car Wash Attendant
- Carey, Richmond & Viking Insurance – Sales Support Technician
- Chili’s – Host
- Clarke Cooke House – Experience line cooks, servers, and bartenders (apply within)
- Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Store Manager
- Compass Group – FOOD SERVICE WORKER (FULL-TIME)
- Conanicut Marine Services – Ticket Agent
- CW Resources – Custodian – Newport, RI
- Domino’s Pizza – Customer Service Representative
- Embrace Home Loans – Closing Officer
- Employment Enterprises – Exceptional Family Member Program Case Liaison
- Enterprise Holdings – Management Trainee Intern Summer 2020
- Express – Seasonal Store Associate – Thames Street
- First Bristol Corp. – Housekeeping Manager
- First Student – School Bus Driver
- Forty 1 North – Valet/Parking Attendant-Part-time/Full-time
- Furry Fellas Pet Service – Newport RI Pet Sitter
- Global Connection to Employment- FOOD SERVICE WORKER I
- Grand Islander Center – Bookkeeper-Center AP (Full Time)
- Healthcare Services Group – Laundry Worker
- Homewood Suites By Hilton – Food and Beverage Attendant
- Hotel Viking – Banquet Server
- International Tennis Hall Of Fame – Learning Coach
- Jamestown School Department –Elementary Principal – Long Term Substitute
- JAX & Jill’s Barbering Hair Studio – Help Wanted
- Johnny’s Full Service Station – Gas Station Attendant/Cashier/ Tire Repair Technician
- Kinsella Building Company – Estimator/Project Manager
- KVH Industries – Assembler
- Langway Toyota of Newport – Toyota Express Technician
- Lucia Restaurant – SERVER-WAITSTAFF
- Middletown Public Schools – IT Service Desk Support – ANTICIPATED OPENING
- Mikel –Administrator
- National Sailing Hall of Fame – Finance & Business Operations Manager
- New Sea Shai Restaurant – Server
- Newport Hotel Group – Hotel Operations Intern
- Newport Mental Health – Certified Peer Recovery Specialist
- Newport Public Schools – Long Term Substitute Library Media Teacher @ TMS
- Patricio Enterprises – Project (Warehouse) Supervisor
- Personal Choice – Personal Care Assistant
- Perspecta – IA Technician
- Petco – Grooming Salon – Apprentice
- Portsmouth Free Public Library – Help Wanted
- RITBA – Maintenance Worker: Level I or II (Bridge)
- Riverhead Building Supply – Facility Attendant/Customer Service
- RP Marzilli – Landscape Construction Foreman
- Scales & Shells – Server (part-time or full-time)
- ScanScape – Part-Time Field Service Rep
- Seasons Corner Market –Cashier
- SEB Security –Unarmed Security Guard
- Sentext – Outside Sales
- SHP Management – Property Assistant
- Simply Self Storage – Assistant Manager
- Sodexo – Dining Room Attendant-Salve-Free Transportation
- Solidifi – Title Specialist
- Taco Bell – Assistant General Manager
- Tantara Corporation – Construction Site Superintendent/QC
- The Boys & Girls Club of Newport County – FRONT OFFICE OPENER/CLOSER
- The Hinckley Company –Service Administrative Assistant
- The Schochet Companies – Leasing Consultant- Bay View
- The Sea Breeze Inn – Housekeeping Cleaner
- TherapyTravelers – Social Worker
- Thor Solutions – Administrative Manager
- Town of Middletown – US Census Workers Needed
- Town of Middletown – Beach Manager
- US Department Of The Navy – ADMINISTRATIVE/TECHNICAL SPECIALIST
- Unknown – Remodeling Worker
- Unknown – Skilled Roofing
- Unknown – PART-TIME LEGAL ASSISTANT/ PARALEGAL FOR BUSY NEWPORT PI FIRM
- Unknown – Carpenter & Carpenters helper
- Unknown – administration/office
