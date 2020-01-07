Now Hiring in Newport: 75+ job opportunities available right now

By
Ryan Belmore
-

Looking for a new job, gig, or career in this new year? Dust off those resumes, because there are more than seventy-five job opportunities available right now in the Newport area!

  1. 7-Eleven – Sales Associate 
  2. Advantage Solutions – Retail Project Merchandiser Part Time 
  3. Aquidneck Pediatrics – Pediatric Medical Assistant 
  4. Attic To Cellar Cleaning Co – Cleaning Assistant 
  5. Autozone – Retail Sales Associate (Part-Time) 
  6. Balance Life Solutions – Companion Aide 
  7. Bank of America- Financial Center Assistant Manager – Middletown Financial Ce… 
  8. Bank Newport- Retail Operations Coordinator 
  9. BJ’s Wholesale Club – Cart Retriever Job
  10. Blue Wave Car Wash – Car Wash Attendant 
  11. Carey, Richmond & Viking Insurance – Sales Support Technician 
  12. Chili’s – Host 
  13. Clarke Cooke House – Experience line cooks, servers, and bartenders (apply within)
  14. Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Store Manager
  15. Compass Group – FOOD SERVICE WORKER (FULL-TIME)  
  16. Conanicut Marine Services – Ticket Agent
  17. CW Resources – Custodian – Newport, RI 
  18. Domino’s Pizza – Customer Service Representative 
  19. Embrace Home Loans – Closing Officer 
  20. Employment Enterprises – Exceptional Family Member Program Case Liaison 
  21. Enterprise Holdings – Management Trainee Intern Summer 2020 
  22. Express – Seasonal Store Associate – Thames Street
  23. First Bristol Corp. – Housekeeping Manager 
  24. First Student – School Bus Driver 
  25. Forty 1 North – Valet/Parking Attendant-Part-time/Full-time 
  26. Furry Fellas Pet Service – Newport RI Pet Sitter 
  27. Global Connection to Employment- FOOD SERVICE WORKER I
  28. Grand Islander Center – Bookkeeper-Center AP (Full Time) 
  29. Healthcare Services Group – Laundry Worker
  30. Homewood Suites By Hilton – Food and Beverage Attendant
  31. Hotel Viking – Banquet Server 
  32. International Tennis Hall Of Fame – Learning Coach 
  33. Jamestown School Department –Elementary Principal – Long Term Substitute 
  34. JAX & Jill’s Barbering Hair Studio – Help Wanted 
  35. Johnny’s Full Service Station – Gas Station Attendant/Cashier/ Tire Repair Technician 
  36. Kinsella Building Company – Estimator/Project Manager 
  37. KVH Industries – Assembler 
  38. Langway Toyota of Newport – Toyota Express Technician
  39. Lucia Restaurant – SERVER-WAITSTAFF 
  40. Middletown Public Schools – IT Service Desk Support – ANTICIPATED OPENING 
  41. Mikel –Administrator 
  42. National Sailing Hall of Fame – Finance & Business Operations Manager
  43. New Sea Shai Restaurant – Server 
  44. Newport Hotel Group – Hotel Operations Intern 
  45. Newport Mental Health – Certified Peer Recovery Specialist 
  46. Newport Public Schools – Long Term Substitute Library Media Teacher @ TMS 
  47. Patricio Enterprises – Project (Warehouse) Supervisor 
  48. Personal Choice – Personal Care Assistant 
  49. Perspecta – IA Technician 
  50. Petco – Grooming Salon – Apprentice 
  51. Portsmouth Free Public Library – Help Wanted 
  52. RITBA – Maintenance Worker: Level I or II (Bridge)
  53. Riverhead Building Supply – Facility Attendant/Customer Service 
  54. RP Marzilli – Landscape Construction Foreman 
  55. Scales & Shells – Server (part-time or full-time) 
  56. ScanScape – Part-Time Field Service Rep 
  57. Seasons Corner Market –Cashier 
  58. SEB Security –Unarmed Security Guard 
  59. Sentext – Outside Sales 
  60. SHP Management – Property Assistant 
  61. Simply Self Storage – Assistant Manager
  62. Sodexo – Dining Room Attendant-Salve-Free Transportation 
  63. Solidifi – Title Specialist 
  64. Taco Bell – Assistant General Manager 
  65. Tantara Corporation – Construction Site Superintendent/QC 
  66. The Boys & Girls Club of Newport County – FRONT OFFICE OPENER/CLOSER  
  67. The Hinckley Company –Service Administrative Assistant 
  68. The Schochet Companies – Leasing Consultant- Bay View 
  69. The Sea Breeze Inn – Housekeeping Cleaner 
  70. TherapyTravelers – Social Worker
  71. Thor Solutions – Administrative Manager 
  72. Town of Middletown – US Census Workers Needed
  73. Town of Middletown – Beach Manager
  74. US Department Of The Navy – ADMINISTRATIVE/TECHNICAL SPECIALIST 
  75. Unknown – Remodeling Worker 
  76. Unknown – Skilled Roofing 
  77. Unknown – PART-TIME LEGAL ASSISTANT/ PARALEGAL FOR BUSY NEWPORT PI FIRM 
  78. Unknown –  Carpenter & Carpenters helper
  79. Unknown – administration/office 

