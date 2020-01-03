Now Hiring: National Sailing Hall Of Fame seeks a Finance & Business Operations Manager

Ahead of its opening at The Armory on Thames Street in Newport, the National Sailing Hall Of Fame is looking to add a Finance & Business Operations Manager to their growing team.

Heather Ruhsam, Executive Director of the National Sailing Hall of Fame, shared the job posting with us on Friday and asked us to share it with our readers.

As far as when work will begin at the Armory for the National Sailing Hall of Fame, Ruhsam said “Getting close to starting construction here at the Armory and will reach out when we have some news to share”!

The Job Opportunity

- Advertisement -

FINANCE & BUSINESS OPERATIONS MANAGER

The National Sailing Hall of Fame seeks a Finance & Business Operations Manager to support a growing organization. The National Sailing Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization that promotes sailing by preserving America’s sailing legacy, honoring its heroes and engaging the next generation.

This position reports to the Executive Director, works with donors, vendors, staff, management and board members. Participates in responsible financial management according to specialized financial rules that pertain exclusively to nonprofit organizations.

Responsibilities include:

· Help develop and implement financial policies and controls

· Set up and track budgets

· Issue monthly financial reporting

· Manage employee compensation

· Oversee incoming pledges, donations, asset management and depreciation, grant management and reporting tasks

· Accounts payable and receivable

· Monthly reconciliations of multiple accounts

· Provide support to prepare annual budget

· Collaborate with external accountants for tax and audit purposes

· Set up and manage multiple high volume transaction centers (donations, admissions, store)

Skills:

· Provide attention to detail while maintaining the big picture

· Strong written and oral communication

· Balance working independently and as part of a team

· Strong internal drive for problem solving

· Ability to adapt and perform in a fast paced, start-up type environment

Requirements:

· CMA (Certified Management Accountant) or CPA (Certified Public Accountant) credentials, plus related experience or a master’s degree.

· OR Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting with several years related experience

· Strong Non-Profit background in financial management and reporting, internal controls, IRS rules and regulations, fiscal systems, budgeting and use of accounting software.

· Strong Start Up background will also be considered.

This is a full time position that offers a competitive salary and benefit package commensurate with experience.

Ideally, this position will commence on or about February 1, 2020. Please email PDF resume and cover letter to resumes@nshof.org. Please do not mail or drop-off your resume, or call to inquire about application process. We will follow-up with all applicants in a timely manner. Thank you!

For future job opportunities from the National Sailing Hall of Fame, visit https://nshof.org/join-our-crew/