Now Hiring: Town of Middletown is looking for a seasonal full-time Beach Manager

The Town of Middletown is currently looking for a seasonal full-time Beach Manager.

The ideal candidate would be “an upbeat, organized and customer focused individual” and would “run Middletown’s beach operations for the upcoming 2020 summer season.

Responsibilities include recruiting for the season, budget planning and maintenance, revenue management — and of course, having fun!

POSITION SUMMARY:

- Advertisement -

The Beach Manager is a seasonal position with the Town of Middletown responsible for managing the daily operations of the Town’s beaches, to include all maintenance, managerial and administrative responsibilities required for successful operations. The Beach Manager is responsible for planning and coordinating the annual beach opening and closing process, and for recruiting, supervising, and evaluating all seasonal positions, such as beach crew, gate attendant, assistant managers, supervisors, and lifeguard staff to ensure safe and sanitary operations. The Beach Manager performs administrative functions for the operation.

Read the full job description and apply here.