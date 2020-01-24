Newport Art Museum to welcome new winter exhibitions at opening reception

We value local independent news, information, and journalism. We hope you do too. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today.

The Newport Art Museum announce today that they will welcome three new exhibitions to its galleries this winter: “The Newport Annual,” “paperwork: Works on Paper from the Permanent Collection,” and “Somaflora: Recent work by Maggie Nowinski.”

An Opening Reception celebrating all three shows will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5 – 7 pm. An award ceremony presented by Senior Curator Francine Weiss, PhD will begin at 6 pm and will announce the winners of four awards: Best-in-Show, Second Place, Third Place, as well as a Members’ Prize. Museum members are welcomed free, non-members are asked for a $10 suggested donation. Cash bar and light refreshments will be available. These exhibitions, along with the Opening Reception, align with the Museum’s mission to present a diversity of voices in its galleries and to cultivate conversations inspired by art.

The Newport Annual

On view January 25 – April 26, 2020



For over 30 years, the Newport Annual Members’ Juried Exhibition has been a highly anticipated event by artists, curators and collectors in Rhode Island and beyond.



This year, the Newport Art Museum is excited to expand the entry to artists throughout New England (Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine), showcasing an eclectic, regional survey of artworks in various mediums.





paperwork: Works on Paper from the Permanent Collection

On view February 8 – June 14, 2020



This exhibition showcases a selection of prints and drawings from the Museum’s treasured collection of works on paper. The Newport Art Museum owns over 1,200 prints and drawings dating from the nineteenth-century to present and includes exemplary works of American art and a small collection of Japanese prints.





Somaflora: Recent work by Maggie Nowinski

On view February 8 – April 19, 2020



Maggie Nowinski’s drawings combine the sensibilities of scientific illustrations with continuous contour doodling and, most recently, stark black silhouettes to create and examine complex systems: somatic, psychological, and social. Working with layers of intricate pen and ink linework, she gives form to imagined specimens, which often appear as plant-animal hybrids.

The Museum is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm, Sunday from noon to 5 pm, and Thursdays (April – December) from 5 to 7 pm with free admission. The Museum is closed to the public on Mondays.

- Advertisement -

Museum membership levels and benefits, art school classes and registration, exhibition schedules, public programming, and more can be found at www.newportartmuseum.org. Phone: (401) 848-8200.

The Newport Art Museum is located at 76 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI. Visit newportartmuseum.org or call 401-848-8200 for details.

