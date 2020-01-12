New exhibition opening at the Jamestown Arts Center will celebrate 45th Anniversary of Hera Gallery

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

The following was written by Jamestown Arts Center.

The Jamestown Arts Center (JAC) announces 5th Decade: Hera Gallery exhibition celebrating the 45th Anniversary of Hera Gallery with the work of 20 current members and a selection of historical materials.

As an artist run organization, Hera is always in flux, new members join, current members leave. The Fifth Decade exhibition is a snapshot of who Hera is in this moment in time, at 45 years. The people who are members of Hera, at different stages of their art making careers and lives are making work that resonates with the artistic freedom that an artist run organization affords its artists. Hera members work through a variety of media, both traditional and experimental. The work produced by their members reflects each artist’s ideas, creative concerns and expression. What ties their work together is what brings them together as a community; a heartfelt commitment to their creative practices and a desire to live and work in a place that fosters their work as working artists.

In the small gallery historical materials will enable viewers to engage in Hera’s past through posters, catalogs, postcard announcements, photographs and video. As a collaborative Hera member text project, words and phrases will be interspersed throughout the exhibition space. A portion of the Womxn’s Project Quilt, a project with roots in Hera’s Creating Together lecture series, will also be on display.

A closing event will be held on Friday February 21st at 7:00pm with a presentation, Hera: Artist Cooperatives, Activism and Social Justice. Afterwards there will be a celebration and formal presentation of the Womxn’s Project records and Quilt to the Pembroke Center Archives at Brown University.



Exhibiting Artists:

Uli Brahmst, Alexandra Broches, Tzu-Ju Chen, Sonja Czekalski, Kathie Florsheim

Jocelyn Foye, Molly Kaderka, John Kotula, Viera Levitt, Elizabeth Lind

Jack Massey, Susan Matthews, Barbara Pagh, Roberta Richman, Chad Amos Self

Jason Smith, Marne Snyder, Sarah Swift, Mara Tractenberg, Abigail Wamboldt,

The Womxn Project



5th Decade: Hera Gallery – Exhibition At A Glance

WHAT: 5th Decade: Hera Gallery Exhibition

WHERE: Jamestown Arts Center, 18 Valley Street, Jamestown RI 02835

OPENING: Opening Reception Thursday, January 16th 6-8pm

HOURS: Wednesday – Saturday 10am -1pm thru February 22nd

TALK: Hera: Artist Cooperatives, Activism + Social Justice Friday, February 21st 7pm





The Jamestown Arts Center is a multi-disciplinary visual and performing arts space that hosts art exhibits, theatre and dance performances, film screenings, JAC talks and concerts, and provides art and design educational programs for people of all ages. Housed in a former boat repair shop, the JAC was awarded Best Gallery in Newport County by the Best of Rhode Island 2017 & 2018 readers’ polls. Programming partners include: Heifetz International Music Institute, FirstWorks, RISCA, FabNewport, 10 Thousand Small Businesses, RISD, Manhattan Short Film Festival, SENE Film Festival, Providence Art and Design Film Festival, Island Moving Company, The Jamestown Schools, Social Enterprise Greenhouse, The Brown/Trinity Rep M.F.A. in Acting & Directing Program and many individual artists and local organizations. The Jamestown Arts Center has quickly become a leading arts and cultural hub, for Rhode Island and beyond, where creativity, ideas and innovation flourish.

The mission of the Jamestown Arts Center is to engage, enrich and inspire our community through extraordinary arts and educational experiences.