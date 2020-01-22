Island Moving Company’s new Executive Director will be guest at upcoming Arts Around Fire

This month's Arts Around the Fire welcomes Peter Bramante, Island Moving Company's new Executive Director. Coming from a career in dance and arts management at the Arts & Business Council and FirstWorks, Bramante started with IMC at the start of the new year.

Newport’s Arts and Cultural Alliance’s monthly networking event, Arts Around the Fire, continues at Salvation Café on Wednesday, February 19th from 6-8pm at the Post & Beam room at 140 Broadway in Newport. The Alliance’s guest will be Peter Bramante, Island Moving Company’s new Executive Director. Coming from a career in dance and arts management at the Arts & Business Council and FirstWorks, Bramante started with IMC at the start of the new year.

Arts Around the Fire is an opportunity for artists, writers, performers and audiences to engage with colleagues about events affecting the cultural community and learn about new ideas and good work being done. Arts Around the Fire features a cash bar, complimentary hors d’oeuvres donated by Salvation Café and an informal atmosphere where artists and art lovers can connect. The Alliance thanks Salvation Café for their hospitality.

The next Arts Around the Fire will be on March 18th.

Sign up for an artists membership or become a supporting member of the Alliance, a coalition of individuals and non-profits committed to the advancement of arts and culture in Newport County. Please join us, free, utterly informal, no reservations needed. Info at www.newportarts.org.