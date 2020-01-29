Hamilton Gallery exhibition dives into personal loss suffered by artist Jodie Mim Goodnough

We value local independent news, information, and journalism. We hope you do too. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today.

The following was written by Matt Boxler, Director of Media Relations at Salve Regina University.

Providence-based artist Jodie Mim Goodnough’s autobiographical exhibition of photography and sculpture that explores her deep personal loss will be open to the public beginning on Thursday, Jan. 30, at Dorrance H. Hamilton Gallery, Lawrence Avenue, on the campus of Salve Regina University.

Goodnough, assistant professor of art at Salve, presents “Stronger and Weaker, More and Less” through Feb. 26. She will welcome the campus community and the general public at the gallery for an opening reception on Thursday, Jan, 30 from 5-7 p.m.

The one-woman exhibition focuses on the loss of Goodnough’s father nine years ago from heart disease and the way her and her mother coped with losing such an important part of their lives. The loss left what was once a close bond of three people stripped down to two.

“Ideally, the show will start with this idea of family illness and loss but then kind of move … into this new time of life post losing a parent and how that feels very different,” Goodnough said. “It’s not as sort of day-to-day painful; there’s more of an emptiness.”

Goodnough found a way to cope with her loss through her art, taking hundreds and hundreds of photos over the course of 10 years – mostly with a large format film camera. “It was the only way I could deal with it,” Goodnough said. “It was like, ‘I need to do something with myself to get through this moment.’

Goodnough’s students at Salve collaborated with her throughout the process, helping to put together the exhibition by selecting the photos to include. “The way that Salve talks about our shared humanity – it’s nice to have a show like this here,” Goodnough said.

Goodnough hopes that through her exhibit, she can help someone feel less alone and create a shared experience even through a subject so personal to herself.

The Dorrance H. Hamilton Gallery is located in the Antone Academic Center on the campus of Salve Regina University. It is handicap accessible with parking along Lawrence and Leroy Avenues. Its exhibits are open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. The gallery is closed on Mondays.