Daily deals, specials, and offers at Newport restaurants (Updated)

Last updated: January 19, 2020

Antonio’s Newport

Benjamin’s Raw Bar

Tuesday – All Day Happy Hour Raw Bar: $1 oysters, 50 cent clams

Everyday Deal – Happy Hour Raw Bar: $1 oysters, 50 cent clams, 12 pm to 2 pm

Everyday Deal – Early Bird Special: Prime rib or fish of the day $13.95, lobster $15.95, 4 pm to 7 pm

Caleb & Broad

Monday – $10 entrees

Tuesday – 1/2 priced bottles of wine

Fluke

Fluke Newport is offering the “Supper Club”. Enjoy a 3 Course menu for $29 for those seated between 5 and 6PM.

Harry’s Bar & Burger Newport

Every Day – 1/2 off burgers from 3 pm to 5 pm

Jo’s Bistro

Sunday thru Wednesday – Dinner special for $20.95, includes soup or salad, select entree, and a glass of wine or draught beer.

Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort

Monday thru Thursday – Early Bird Special: 3-course meal for only $14 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Friday – Appy Hour: Complimentary hors-d’oeuvres with a beverage purchase from 4:30 pm to 7 pm

La Forge Casino Restaurant

Sunday – Thursday: Dinner for 2 for $32. $39 with a bottle of red or white wine. Available 4 pm to 9 pm

Lucia Italian Restaurant

MONDAYS AND TUESDAYS up to 7 pm dinner for two specials for 23.90 or 11.95 per entree

Midtown Oyster Bar

Monday thru Thursday – 1/2 price on select oysters from 11 am to 4 pm

Nikolas Pizza

Monday thru Wednesday: Half Price Menu (Dine-In Only).

Delivery Specials 7 Days: 2 large cheese & 4 16 oz. sodas or bottled water for $18.50. Greek half chicken dinner with Greek Salad, Pita Bread & 2 16 ox. sodas or bottled water for $12.95

Sardella’s Italian Restaurant

Monday thru Wednesday – Dinner for two special for $19, add a select bottle of red or white wine for $13.

Speakeasy Bar & Grill

Sunday & Wednesday – Three dinner appetizers for $29.

Monday – Two dinner entrees for $35.

Tuesday – One dinner appetizer and two dinner entrees for $35.

The Mooring

Wednesday all day 1/2 price raw bar

Thursday all day Paella for two $49 w/out pitcher of sangria $65 w/ pitcher of sangria

Tickets Bar & Grille

Thursday – Dinner for two, with a bottle of wine, for $27.95.

Friday & Saturday – Prime Rib Night – $15.95.

Zelda’s

Monday – Steak & Fish | Steak Frites – $20, Codfish & Chips $15. Entree includes choice of Peroni draft beer, glass of white or red wine

Tuesday – 2 For Tuesday | Chef’s choice of two entrees – $30

Wednesday – Pasta Night | Chef’s Special Pasta Creations – Selected half-price bottles of wine with purchase of appetizer or entree.

Thursday – 3 for Thursday | Choice of any three appetizers for $30. Excluding Cheese Board

Did we miss something? That happens sometimes. Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll add it to the list.