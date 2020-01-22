Community Hoot: Common Fence Music announces open call for local music talent

COMMON FENCE MUSIC has announced an open call for local musical talent! Folk, roots and world music artists are invited to apply to participate in the non-profit’s first ever COMMUNITY HOOT, an exciting event shining a light on some of the best “undiscovered” artists in our community.

Ten singer-songwriter, folk or world music acts will be selected to perform with only one winning – by audience vote – the title of Audience Favorite. The evening will close with an open seisiun led by the MC for the evening, Mike Fischman of legendary local folk group The Gnomes. The Community Hoot will take place on Saturday, February 8, 2020, 8pm at CFP Arts, 933 Anthony Road, Portsmouth, RI.

ARTIST SIGNUPS OPEN JANUARY 25th, 2020! Artists must submit a short bio, hi-res photo, summary of performance experience, and a video or audio link to a sample of their work via the online submission form, available from the CFM home page (www.commonfencemusic.org) and Community Hoot event page starting January 25, 2020. Soloists and groups with a maximum of four members are eligible to apply. For singer-songwriters, preference will be given to those performing original music. Submissions end Thursday, January 30th. Selected artists will be notified on or before Saturday, February 1st. All selected artists will receive a two-song or 10-minute set, renowned CFM hospitality and green room privileges, and 2 complimentary tickets to the February 8th event to share with friends or family. More information about the application process is available on the Community Hoot Artist Info page of the CFM site. https://www.commonfencemusic.org/community-hoot-artist-info.html



The Community Hoot will take place at CFP Arts, Wellness & Community Center, located at 933 Anthony Road, Portsmouth, RI. Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 at the door, $13 for CFM members. Free parking is available adjacent to and across the street from the building. The hall is fully accessible. For more information about Common Fence Music, please visit CommonFenceMusic.org, or call (401)683-5085.