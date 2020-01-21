Catch the best films of 2019 at JPT Oscar Nom Film Fest

Leading up to the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, The JPT Film & Event Center is giving you the chance to see multiple Oscar-nominated films on the big screen, right in Newport!

“The Oscars are very early this year on February 9th,” said The JPT Film & Event Center President/Owner Kathy Staab. “We decided to do several weeks of showing Oscar-nominated films so that people would have the opportunity to see multiple films on the big screen as they were meant to be seen.”

Check out upcoming JPT Oscar Nom Film Fest showtimes below and find a time to see some of 2019’s best and buzziest films. Follow the JPT Film & Event Center as more showtimes are announced over the next three weeks.

Bombshell

Nominated for three Oscars: Best Actress- Charlize Theron, Best Supporting Actress-Margot Robbie, Best Makeup & Hairstyling.

Showtimes below – Buy tickets here.

Friday, January 24th, 4:30pm

Saturday, January 25th, 4:30pm

Sunday, January 26th, 7:30pm

Monday January 27th, 4:30pm

Tuesday January 28th, 4:30pm

Wednesday January 29th, 4:30pm

Thursday January 30th, 4:30pm

Jo Jo Rabbit

Nominated for six Oscars: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress-Scarlet Johansson, Best Adapted Screenplay-Taika Waititi, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Film Editing

Showtimes below – Buy tickets here.

Friday, January 24th, 7:30pm

Saturday, January 25th, 1:30pm

Monday, January 27th, 7:30pm

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Nominated for ten Oscars: Best Actor – Leonardo DiCaprio, Best Supporting Actor – Brad Pitt, Best Director – Quentin Tarantino, Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Sound Mixing, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Editing, Best Production Design.

Showtimes below – Buy tickets here.

Saturday, January 25th, 7:30pm

Wednesday, January 29th, 7:30pm

The Two Popes

Nominated for three Oscars: Best Actor in a Leading Role – Jonathan Pryce, Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Anthony Hopkins, Best Adapted Screenplay.

Showtimes below – Buy tickets here.

Sunday January 26th, 4:30pm

Joker

Nominated for eleven Oscars: Best Picture, Best Actor- Joaquin Phoenix; Best Director -Todd Phillips; Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing, Best Score, Best Make-up and Hairstyling.

Showtimes below – Buy tickets here.

Thursday January 30th, 7:30pm

Oscar Nominated Short Films

Opens January 31st – stay tuned for showtimes!