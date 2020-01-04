Aquidneck Growers Market settles into new home at Easton’s Beach

It has been just a little more than two months since Aquidneck Community Table moved their winter market from Newport Vineyards to the lower level of Easton’s Beach Rotunda.

Today, dozens of shoppers were on hand at the market’s new home, shopping from local farmers and purveyors.

The new home for winter market has been a hit.

“It’s been going really well here”, Kelsey Fitzgibbons, Market Manager, told What’s Up Newp while fielding questions about the market and composting from several market visitors.

- Advertisement -

As in past years, the market is offering a wide selection of locally sourced foods: fresh vegetables and fruit; pasture-raised meat and eggs; fresh and smoked fish; artisan breads and pastries; a selection of prepared foods and freshly squeezed juices.

An addition to today’s market, was the opportunity to recycle old electronics for free.

“Indie Cycle is here with us today, they were doing every other month and moving forward they are going to do once a month, which is really exciting,” Fitzgibbons said.

Visit Indie Cycle, LLC for specific information about what can/cannot be dropped off.

“We will also have knives sharpeners, B’LadiesRi, coming in once per month, it’s so much fun to have them here,” Fitzgibbons said.

Fitzgibbons recommends people follow the market’s Facebook page to stay updated on what’s happening and coming up at the market.

The market is open, rain or shine, at the Rotunda on Saturday morning’s from 9 am to 12:30 pm through May.

As far as what plans are for the summer market and where that will be held, “we have been working on that and will be announcing some exciting things”, Fitzibbons said.

The market is also a partner in the Healthy Soils, Healthy Seas RI program and offers a year-round drop-off site for household food scraps at Easton’s Beach. That service costs $70.

If you don’t want to or have the time to drop-off your own compost, you can also have it picked up from your home by Rhodeside Revival for a higher fee. You can learn more and sign up for composting at an upcoming Aquidneck Growers’ Market or online at www.cleanoceanaccess.org/hshsri.

Aquidneck Growers’ Market partners with Farm Fresh RI to offer 100% match for fruit and vegetables for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) clients who use their EBT allowance at the market’s Welcome Stall. Many market vendors also accept WIC (Women, Infants and Children) and Senior Citizen coupons.

A full list of market vendors and further information can be found at www.aquidneckcommunitytable.org/market

























