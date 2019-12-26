What’s Up This Weekend: 20+ things to do, live music and entertainment listings

We’re on a mission to provide quality local and independent community news, information, and journalism.

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.

Thursday, December 26th

1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm – Uncut Gems at Jane Pickens Theater

Live Music & Entertainment

Antonio’s Pizza – Trivia at 8 pm

Celtica – Trivia at 9 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Uncut Gems at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar – John Erikson at 9 pm

Norey's – Jazz Night at 7:30 pm

One Pelham East – Night After Christmas Live Music Special with Adam Go At One Pelham East at 9 pm

Perro Salado – The Honky Tonk Knights at 10 pm

Pour Judgement – Live music at 10 pm

Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night! at 6:30 pm

Speakeasy Bar & Grill– Live music at 9 pm

Valley Inn Restaurant – Open Mic from 7 pm to 10 pm

Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar – Bingo at 7 pm

Zelda’s – Justin Pomfret from 7 pm to 10 pm

Friday, December 27th

Live Music & Entertainment

Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm

Buskers Irish Pub – Live music at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Clarke Cooke House – DJ in the Boom Boom Room at 9 pm

Diego’s Bodega Cantina – Karaoke at 10 pm

Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm

Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Chris Vaillancourt from 6 pm to 9 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Uncut Gems at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm

La Forge Restaurant – Dave Manuel at 7 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar –The HonkyTonk Knights at 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Bar Fly at 9 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Lainey’s Original Music at Newport Blues Cafe at 7 pm, Down City Band w/ Special Guest Lainey Dionne at 10 pm

Newport Playhouse – A Christmas Cactus at 6 pm

One Pelham East – Kilts Matter Band at 10 pm

Parlor Newport – Live music at 9:30 pm

Pour Judgement – Live music at 10 pm

Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Live music at 9 pm

Surf Club: Live music at 9 pm

Tiverton Casino Hotel – The Dunn Brothers e at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm

Zelda’s Newport –Live music at 9 pm

Christmas In Newport

Newport Historical Society Rogues and Scoundrels Walking Tour, 10:30 a.m., Departing from the Museum at Brick Market, 127 Thames St. See where scoundrels lived, pirates profited and criminals were punished. Find out why this colony was known as “Rogues Island”. $15 adults, $10 for NHS members and active duty military with ID, $5 children ages 5-12. Reservations recommended. Weather permitting. 841-8770. Purchase tickets online /www.newporthistorytours.org.

Newport Historical Holiday Lantern Walking Tour, 4:00 p.m., Departing from the Museum at Brick Market, 127 Thames St. Hear the history of early American Holiday traditions on an evening walking tour. Learn how colonial Newporters recognized (or didn't) the holidays. $15 adults, $10 for NHS members and active duty military with ID, $5 children ages 5-12. Reservations recommended. Weather permitting. 841-8770. Purchase tickets online http://www.newporthistorytours.org.

Saturday, December 28th

Live Music & Entertainment

Christmas In Newport

49th Annual Christmas in Newport Candlelight Tour of Historic Private Homes, 4-7 p.m. $3 per home, payable at the door of each home. No advance reservations are necessary. Listing of homes and addresses will be available after December 15th at www.christmasinnewport.org and at the Newport Visitor Information Center. Note: No children under 10 years old and no high heel shoes please. Park free at the Newport Visitors Center and enjoy a trolly loop to all the homes. Click here for a list of homes

A Rough Point Holiday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Rough Point Museum, 680 Bellevue Ave. Experience the holiday traditions and winter caretaking practices at Rough Point. Rooms of the museum will be spruced up for the Christmas holiday while other rooms will be cloaked in their winter coverings. Together, these spaces tell the story of Doris Dukes holiday traditions and the off-season routines of one of Newport’s sumer cottages. 30 minute guided tours offered throughout the day. Adults $10, children 12 years and under, Free. Tickets available at the door, no advance reservations necessary. 847-8344. www.newportrestoration.org

Newport Historical Society Discover Colonial Newport Walking Tour, 10:30 a.m., Departing from the Museum at Brick Market, 127 Thames St. Hear stories of religious diversity and entrepreneurship during Newport’s Colnial era.$15 adults, $10 for NHS members and active duty military with ID, $5 children ages 5-12. Reservations recommended. Weather permitting. 841-8770. Purchase tickets online www.newporthistorytours.org.

Newport Historical Holiday Lantern Walking Tour, 4:00 p.m., Departing from the Museum at Brick Market, 127 Thames St. Hear the history of early American Holiday traditions on an evening walking tour. Learn how colonial Newporters recognized (or didn't) the holidays. $15 adults, $10 for NHS members and active duty military with ID, $5 children ages 5-12. Reservations recommended. Weather permitting. 841-8770. Purchase tickets online http://www.newporthistorytours.org.

Sunday, December 29th

Live Music & Entertainment

Atlantic Resort – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Fifth Element – Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Uncut Gems at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm

Jo's American Bistro –The Playboys at 5:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar – Justin Pomfret from 4 pm to 7 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Neal McCarthy Problem from 4 pm to 7 pm

Newport Playhouse – A Christmas Cactus at 11 am

Pour Judgment – Los Duderinos at 9 pm

Speakeasy Bar & Grille: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm

Christmas In Newport

Newport Historical Society Golden to Gilded Walking Tour, 10:30 a.m., Departing from the Museum at Brick Market, 127 Thames St. From Newport’s Colonial Golden Age to Gilded Age summer colony, discover the transformation of the city and it’s people. $15 adults, $10 for NHS members and active duty military with ID, $5 children ages 5-12. Reservations recommended. Weather permitting. 841-8770. Purchase tickets online www.newporthistorytours.org.