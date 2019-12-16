Obituary for Gail Marie Hugo

The world lost a kind and gentle soul on December 12, 2019 in the passing of Gail Marie Hugo. Gail was born on August 25, 1959 in Newport RI. She was employed at Triplett School as an aide. Gail was the daughter of Jane and Robert Gray of Elizabeth City, NC and the mother of Trina J. Davenport and her husband, Michael of Frederick, MD. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tita M. Hugo and her lifelong partner Robert S. Richardson. Gail leaves behind her four precious grandchildren who she loved with all of her heart, Tia Hugo of Long Beach CA, Trey Davenport, Tatyana Davenport, and Jaiden Davenport all of Frederick MD. Gail also leaves her siblings, Carole A. Maloney and her husband Stephen, of Newport RI, Kathryn J. Gleyo and her husband Emmanuel of San Diego CA, James E. Manley of Newport RI, Raymond W. Manley and his wife Julie of Woonsocket RI, Steven Manley of Delray Beach FL, and Robert Manley and his wife Heather of Oceanside CA. In addition, Gail leaves ten loving nieces and nephews and eight beautiful great nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on December 20, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. Her funeral service will be held immediately at 11:00 AM in the funeral home.

Burial to follow in Island Cemetery, Newport, RI.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Newport Housing Hotline, 40 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd., Newport, RI, 02840.

Source: Memorial Funeral Home