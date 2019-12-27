NUWC Division Newport engineer wins Black Engineer of the Year’s Modern Day Technology Award

We’re on a mission to provide quality local and independent community news, information, and journalism.

The following was written by NUWC Division Newport Public Affairs and originally appeared on Naval Sea Systems Command.

NEWPORT, R.I. — Dr. Victor Évora, technical project manager in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s Sensors and Sonar Systems Department, has won the Modern Day Technology Leader Award, from an award program of the Black Engineer of the Year Award (BEYA) Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Conference.

This prestigious award honors outstanding technical professionals who are in STEM fields.

Évora, a resident of Narragansett, Rhode Island, is currently the first-line supervisor for the Underwater Sound Reference Division (USRD) and is the technical project manager for the Acoustic Facilities and Standards Group. Under his tenure, the USRD has expanded its workforce and increased the work accomplished by the 30-person team by more than 30 percent.

Évora successfully led efforts to secure National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) ISO 17025 certification for USRD and will soon obtain NIST Designated Institute status for USRD, which will allow USRD to represent the United States, on behalf of NIST, Consultative Committee for Acoustics, Ultrasound and Vibration held at the International Bureau of Weights and Measures.

As a branch head, Évora works tirelessly on growing the USRD as a world-class enterprise, hiring, developing and mentoring the next generation of acoustic metrology professionals to support the fleet. With 23 years at NUWC Division Newport, he has steadily increased his responsibilities and proven his exceptional technical leadership abilities, helping elevate the USRD organization and its capabilities for the U.S. Navy and coalition partners.

Évora will be honored at the 2020 BEYA STEM Conference award ceremony in February 2020, along with winners from around the country.

NUWC Newport is a shore command of the U.S. Navy within the Naval Sea Systems Command, which engineers, builds and supports America’s fleet of ships and combat systems. NUWC Newport provides research, development, test and evaluation, engineering and fleet support for submarines, autonomous underwater systems, undersea offensive and defensive weapons systems, and countermeasures associated with undersea warfare.

Currently celebrating its 150th anniversary, NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Captain Michael Coughlin, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher’s Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.