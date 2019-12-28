Newport Polo to open Indoor Arena for Winter Polo

We’re on a mission to provide quality local and independent community news, information, and journalism.

Newport Polo announced this week that it is opening the largest and newest Indoor Professional Equestrian Facility within 100 miles for winter equestrian activities in 2020. Located off I-195 along the RI/MA state line, 20 minutes north of its current Portsmouth facility, the indoor facility includes a 36-stall, dual isle barn complex attached to a 260′ x 100′ indoor riding arena.

While an Open House will welcome visitors on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2-6PM, boarders and equestrians will begin to occupy the facility starting this weekend.

At its new indoor facility, Newport Polo will host intercollegiate home games for Brown U Men and Women’s polo teams, Roger Williams U Men and Women’s polo teams, and the Newport Girls Interscholastic team, as well as weekly practices for the teams. Additionally, the Newport Polo Club will hold weekly polo practices and monthly tournaments, keeping horses and players conditioned for the Beach Polo exhibition matches on Feb. 22-23 in the Newport Winter Festival.

Polo lessons and riding lessons for beginners will also continue at the indoor facility through March, before operations return to the outdoor training facility in Portsmouth.

Newport Polo’s Equine Manager and Head Polo/Riding Instructor, Minnie Keating, will oversee operations at the indoor facility. For more information on horse boarding or equestrian activities & services, send emails to minnie@nptpolo.com or call (401) 426-1871.

“A clear span arena of this size allows for full speed and competitive training for the horses and players,” explains Keating, “to ensure that our intercollegiate and interscholastic teams and horse strings reach top form to compete in regional and national USPA tournaments that will take place in February and March”.

Keating is a United States Polo Association Certificated Polo Instructor, accomplished professional horse trainer and professional polo player. She is a member of the Newport Polo Club and a graduate of the University of Colorado, Boulder, and Coach of the Brown U and Newport Interscholastic teams.

Newport Polo is the home of America’s first polo club, founded in 1876, a charter member of the United States Polo Association, host of the Newport International Polo Series public exhibition matches, and a model US polo club with member services for grass & arena polo and polo instruction year-round.