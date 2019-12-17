Alliance Française of Newport will offer French classes beginning in January

We’re on a mission to provide quality local and independent community news, information, and journalism.

In January 2020, the Alliance Française of Newport will offer three opportunities for study of French language and culture: Beginning French, Intermediate French and “The Salon” Advanced Conversation Group.

Registration, on a first-come-first-served basis, will open on December 30th and will run until the classes are full.

Beginning and Intermediate Classes will begin on Tuesday, January 28th and end on Tuesday, April 25th. The Advanced Conversation Group will begin on Thursday, January 30th and end on Thursday, April 27th.

Classes will be taught by Salve Regina University Professor, Dean de la Motte, Ph.D., Professor of French and Comparative Literature. Beginning and Intermediate Class size is limited to 25 students. The Salon- Advanced Conversation Group is limited to 15.

- Advertisement -

The fee is $100 for Beginning French or Intermediate French and $50 for The Salon – Advanced Conversation Group. For those not already members of the Alliance Française of Newport, an additional membership fee of $45 will be charged.

Registration will be completed once payment is received. Payment can be made to the Alliance by credit card using the website at alliancefrancaisenewportri.org, or by check payable to Alliance Française of Newport, P.O. Box 361, Newport, RI 02840.



Please indicate choice of either Beginning French, Intermediate French or Salon-Advanced Conversation Group using the memo line on your check. Students will receive confirmation of enrollment via email.

If you have any questions, please contact the Alliance via email at: afnewportri@gmail.com

The Alliance Française of Newport is one of more than 800 Alliance chapters active in 132 countries worldwide. The Alliance Française of Newport, which has more than 160 local members, has been part of the international Federation of Alliances Françaises for more than 65 years. The Alliance Française is dedicated to the study of the French language and culture and to promoting cultural exchange. Like us on Facebook.

Source: The Alliance Française of Newport

