WEATHER
- Hazardous Weather Outlook
- Today: Snow showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 23 by 5 pm. Light and variable wind becoming northwest at 6 to 11 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.
- Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
SUN, MOON, & TIDE
- Sunrise: 7:27 am | Sunset: 4:24 pm | 8 hours and 57 minutes of sun.
- Moon: Waning Crescent. 46.6% lighting.
STOWE MOUNTAIN RESORT
- Overall Snow Conditions: Snow Groomed
- 24-Hour Snowfall: 2” | 48-Hour Snowfall: 2” | 7-Day Snowfall: 5” Base Depth: 24” | Current Season: 73”
- Today’s Forecast: 20 degrees, Blizzard | High of 22 degrees | Low of 1 degree
Check out the Snow Report’s Notes and more here – Snow & Weather Report. Get the latest status on lifts and trails here – Lift and Terrain Status.
THINGS TO DO
- 11 am to 12:30 pm: von Trapp Family History Talk at Trapp Family Lodge
- 11:30 am to 9 pm: Après Ski at American Flatbread
- 1 pm to 2:30 pm: Sugar Maple Tour at Trapp Family Lodge
- 1 pm – 3:30 pm: Snowshoe & Tubing Tour with Umiak Outdoor Outfitters
- 4 pm: Gourmet Fondue Snowshoe Tour with Umiak Outdoor Outfitters
- 5:30 pm to 6:45 pm: Warm Slow Flow at Hot Yoga Stowe
- 6 pm to 9:30 pm: Gourmet Fondue Snowshoe Tour with Umiak Outdoor Outfitters
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
- American Flatbread: Live music with Zachary DeFranco & Adlai Waxman from 6 pm to 8 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- No public meetings are scheduled.
