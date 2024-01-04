This story was originally published as a What’sUpStowe newsletter. Join those who wake up to our newsletter in their inbox every weekday morning by signing up below.

Here’s a look at What’s Up out there today in and around Stowe, Vermont; enjoy!

WEATHER

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: Snow showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 23 by 5 pm. Light and variable wind becoming northwest at 6 to 11 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

SUN, MOON, & TIDE

Sunrise: 7:27 am | Sunset: 4:24 pm | 8 hours and 57 minutes of sun.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 46.6% lighting.

STOWE MOUNTAIN RESORT

Overall Snow Conditions: Snow Groomed

24-Hour Snowfall: 2” | 48-Hour Snowfall: 2” | 7-Day Snowfall: 5” Base Depth: 24” | Current Season: 73”

Today’s Forecast: 20 degrees, Blizzard | High of 22 degrees | Low of 1 degree

Check out the Snow Report’s Notes and more here – Snow & Weather Report. Get the latest status on lifts and trails here – Lift and Terrain Status.

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

American Flatbread: Live music with Zachary DeFranco & Adlai Waxman from 6 pm to 8 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

No public meetings are scheduled.

WHAT’S UP HEADLINES

A winter weather system moving through the U.S. is expected to wallop the East Coast this weekend with a mix of snow and freezing rain from the southern Appalachians to the Northeast — although it’s too early to say exactly which areas will get what kind of precipitation and how much.

Lucas Giolito and the Boston Red Sox finalized a $38.5 million, two-year contract on Wednesday, a deal that allows the 29-year-old right-hander to earn up to $58 million over three seasons.

As we peer into the horizon of 2024, the real estate market seems poised for a blend of continuity and change, offering both challenges and opportunities for homebuyers and sellers.

Student absenteeism is up post-pandemic.

Zach Wilson remains in the concussion protocol and coach Robert Saleh has already ruled him out for the New York Jets’ season finale at New England on Sunday.

Recovery from the catastrophic flooding that hit Vermont this summer, climate resiliency, improving public safety, tackling opioid addiction, and creating more affordable housing are among the top priorities of the legislative session that kicked off Wednesday, legislative leaders said.

Rep. Michelle McGaw (D-Dist. 71 – Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton) looks back at the 2023 Rhode Island legislative session and ahead at 2024.

A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Paste Magazine: Mountain Drinks Après-Ski