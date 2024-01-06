This story was originally published as a What’sUpStowe newsletter. Join those who wake up to our newsletter in their inbox every weekday morning by signing up below.

Here’s a look at What’s Up out there today this weekend; enjoy!

WEATHER

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Winter Weather Advisory in effect from Jan. 6, 07:00 PM until Jan. 7, 07:00 PM

Today: Cloudy, with a high near 26. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tonight: Snow, mainly after 10 pm. Low around 21. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is possible.

Sunday: Snow. High near 25. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is possible.

Sunday Night: Snow likely, mainly before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Northeast wind around 6 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

SUN & MOON

Saturday: Sunrise: 7:26 am | Sunset: 4:26 pm | 8 hours and 59 minutes of sun.

Sunday: Sunrise: 7:26 am | Sunset: 4:27 pm | 9 hours minutes of sun.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 36.9% lighting.

STOWE MOUNTAIN RESORT

Saturday report

Overall Snow Conditions: Snow Groomed

24-Hour Snowfall: 1” | 48-Hour Snowfall: 3” | 7-Day Snowfall: 8” | Base Depth: 24” | Current Season: 76”

Today’s Forecast: 11 degrees, Cloudy | High of 16 degrees | Low of 10 degree

Check out the Snow Report’s Notes and more here – Snow & Weather Report. Get the latest status on lifts and trails here – Lift and Terrain Status.

THINGS TO DO

Saturday

Sunday

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

Saturday

Alfie’s Wild Ride: Danny & The Parts at 4 pm & Chris Lyon Band from 8:15 pm to 11 pm

Apres Only: CFI from 6 pm to 9 pm

Matterhorn: Dark Star Project at 9 pm

Stowe Cider: Cider Saturday with Duke Davis from 4 pm to 7 pm

Spruce Peak: David Karl Robers from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Whistle Pig Pavilion: Zach Dupont from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Sunday

Apres Only: John Lackard Blues from 6 pm to 9 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

No public meetings are scheduled.

LOCAL HEADLINES

Boston Uncovered: 2 Hotels In Stowe, Vermont Ranked ‘Top 10 Ski Hotels In America’

US Times Post: What happened to the Von Trapp family after the sound of music?

World Atlas: 6 of the Quirkiest Towns in Vermont – WorldAtlas

WHAT’S UP HEADLINES

Jayson Tatum scored 30 points and hit five 3-pointers to help the Boston Celtics run past the Utah Jazz 126-97 on Friday night.

Millions of people across the eastern U.S. are preparing for a wintry mix of precipitation as a potent storm system looks to bring snow, freezing rain and ice to the region.

Five Republican and Democratic voters in Massachusetts have become the latest to challenge former President Donald Trump’s eligibility to appear on the Republican primary election ballot, claiming he is ineligible to hold office because he encouraged and did little to stop the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

One woman show “Picking Up Stones: An American Jew Wakes to a Nightmare” January 20th.

A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.