Here’s a look at What’s Up out there today this weekend; enjoy!
WEATHER
- Hazardous Weather Outlook
- Winter Weather Advisory in effect from Jan. 6, 07:00 PM until Jan. 7, 07:00 PM
- Today: Cloudy, with a high near 26. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
- Tonight: Snow, mainly after 10 pm. Low around 21. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is possible.
- Sunday: Snow. High near 25. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is possible.
- Sunday Night: Snow likely, mainly before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Northeast wind around 6 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
SUN & MOON
- Saturday: Sunrise: 7:26 am | Sunset: 4:26 pm | 8 hours and 59 minutes of sun.
- Sunday: Sunrise: 7:26 am | Sunset: 4:27 pm | 9 hours minutes of sun.
- Moon: Waning Crescent. 36.9% lighting.
STOWE MOUNTAIN RESORT
Saturday report
- Overall Snow Conditions: Snow Groomed
- 24-Hour Snowfall: 1” | 48-Hour Snowfall: 3” | 7-Day Snowfall: 8” | Base Depth: 24” | Current Season: 76”
- Today’s Forecast: 11 degrees, Cloudy | High of 16 degrees | Low of 10 degree
Check out the Snow Report’s Notes and more here – Snow & Weather Report. Get the latest status on lifts and trails here – Lift and Terrain Status.
THINGS TO DO
Saturday
- 9 am: Backcountry Ski Tour with Umiak Outdoor Outfitters
- 9:30 am: Sugar Maple Tour at Trapp Family Lodge
- 9:30 am & 1 pm: Snowshoe & Tubing Tour with Umiak Outdoor Outfitters
- 10 am & 11:30 am & 1:30 pm & 3 pm: Mad River Sled Dog Adventures with Umiak Outdoor Outfitters
- 10 am & 1:30 pm: Introduction To Nordic Ski with Umiak Outdoor Outfitters
- 10:30 am: Saturday Storytime at Stowe Free Library
- 10:30 am: Mountain View Snowshoe Tour at Spruce Peak
- 1 pm: von Trapp Brewery Tour at Trapp Family Lodge
- 1:30 pm: Smugglers Notch Snowshoe Tour at Spruce Peak
- 2 pm: Cooking Class: Japanese Rice Bowls with Stowe Living
- 4 pm & 6 pm: Gourmet Fondue Snowshoe Tour with Umiak Outdoor Outfitters
- 4:30 pm: Evening Dog Sled Rides with Umiak Outdoor Outfitters
- 5:30 pm: Moonlight Cabin Snowshoe Tour with Umiak Outdoor Outfitters
Sunday
- 9 am: Backcountry Ski Tour with Umiak Outdoor Outfitters
- 9:30 am: Meet the Cows Tour at Trapp Family Lodge
- 10 am & 11:30 am & 1:30 pm & 3 pm: Mad River Sled Dog Adventures with Umiak Outdoor Outfitters
- 10 am: Nordic Ski Tour with Umiak Outdoor Outfitters
- 12 pm: Tipsy Tea at Tipsy Trout
- 1 pm: Sugar Maple Tour at Trapp Family Lodge
- 1 pm: Snowshoe & Tubing Tour at Umiak Outdoor Outfitters
- 2 pm: Cooking Class: Japanese Rice Bowls at Stowe Living
- 4 pm & 6 pm: Gourmet Fondue Snowshoe Tour at Umiak Outdoor Outfitters
- 5:30 pm: Moonlight Cabin Snowshoe Tour at Umiak Outdoor Outfitters
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
Saturday
- Alfie’s Wild Ride: Danny & The Parts at 4 pm & Chris Lyon Band from 8:15 pm to 11 pm
- Apres Only: CFI from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Matterhorn: Dark Star Project at 9 pm
- Stowe Cider: Cider Saturday with Duke Davis from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Spruce Peak: David Karl Robers from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm
- Whistle Pig Pavilion: Zach Dupont from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
Sunday
- Apres Only: John Lackard Blues from 6 pm to 9 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- No public meetings are scheduled.
LOCAL HEADLINES
Boston Uncovered: 2 Hotels In Stowe, Vermont Ranked ‘Top 10 Ski Hotels In America’
US Times Post: What happened to the Von Trapp family after the sound of music?
World Atlas: 6 of the Quirkiest Towns in Vermont – WorldAtlas
WHAT’S UP HEADLINES
Jayson Tatum scores 30 as Celtics use 3s, defense to smother Jazz 126-97
Jayson Tatum scored 30 points and hit five 3-pointers to help the Boston Celtics run past the Utah Jazz 126-97 on Friday night.
The US northeast is preparing for a weekend storm that threatens to dump snow, rain, and ice
Millions of people across the eastern U.S. are preparing for a wintry mix of precipitation as a potent storm system looks to bring snow, freezing rain and ice to the region.
Massachusetts voters become latest to try and keep Trump off ballot over Jan. 6 attack
Five Republican and Democratic voters in Massachusetts have become the latest to challenge former President Donald Trump’s eligibility to appear on the Republican primary election ballot, claiming he is ineligible to hold office because he encouraged and did little to stop the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Moral complexity, empathy, and difficult conversations in the wake of the Israel-Hamas Conflict
One woman show “Picking Up Stones: An American Jew Wakes to a Nightmare” January 20th.
Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts
A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.