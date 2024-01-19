Here is the weekly road construction report for Rhode Island from the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.

Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority

January 21 – 27, 2024

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Upcoming improvements in the roadway between the old toll plaza and the bridge which are set to begin October 16, 2023, and continue through April 2024, will impact travel times for those crossing the Newport Pell Bridge. To read the Travel Advisory concerning the improvements, CLICK HERE. To read the latest Project Update and Frequently Asked Questions, CLICK HERE.

Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.

Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.

Mount Hope Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.

Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge.

Rhode Island Department of Transportation

January 20 – 26, 2024

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: I-95 North motorists are using a new traffic pattern after the Downtown exit and near Providence Place Mall with a newly relocated Exit 38, about one mile south of its former location. RIDOT has posted numerous signs to clearly guide motorists to their destinations.

Providence: I-95 North, at the Exit 37 interchange, various ramp closures for ramp demolition as needed, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Providence: I-95 North, from Exit 37A to Exit 39A, alternating lane closures for bridge demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Providence: Rte. 6 East, from Dean St. to Memorial Blvd., road closed for ramp demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 10 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence/Providence: Bypass lanes for I-195 West traffic from East Providence to Providence are open. This temporary traffic pattern allows two lanes of travel westbound and two lanes of travel eastbound – all operating on the eastbound Washington Bridge. Expect delays.

New Traffic Pattern

Cumberland: I-295, over Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), at the Mendon Rd. Bridge, travel lanes reduced from three to two for bridge work through late 2024.

Temporary Road Closure

Warwick/West Warwick I-295 , between Rte. 37 to Rte. 2, road closed for steel beam installation, Sun. night, 10 p.m.-6 am. Follow signed detour.



Warwick/West Warwick: I-295 North, from Rte. 2 to Rte. 37, road closed for steel beam installation, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 10 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Overnight

Johnston/Cranston/Warwick: I-295 South, from Exit 9A to Exit 1A, alternating lane closures in a moving operation for sign inspections, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.



Providence: I-195 West, from Exit 2C to Exit 1C, alternating lane closures for inspection work, Wed. night, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.

Smithfield: I-295 North, from the Rte. 44 overpass to the Rte. 7 overpass, various lane closures for bridge work, Mon. and Tues. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Weekday

Cranston: I-295, from Phenix Ave. to Scituate Ave., various lane closures for survey work, Mon.-Wed., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Johnston: I-295 South, from Exit 10 to Exit 7, right shoulder closures in a moving operation for inspection work, Wed. and Thurs., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

Reconstruction of Route 146 (Lincoln/North Smithfield)

Lincoln: I-295 at the Rte. 146 interchange, alternating lane closures for bridge construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Lincoln/North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 116 to Rte. 146A, alternating lane closures for road construction, Sun. – Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 99 to Rte. 146A, left lane closed with restricted access to/from Sayles Hill Rd. for bridge construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 146A to the Mass. line, alternating lane closures for road construction and fiber optic conduit installation, Mon. – Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd. East, from Rte. 146 to Rte. 99, partial road closure (Sayles Hill Rd. West) for road construction and drainage installation, Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd. West, from Rte. 146 to Iron Mine Hill Rd., alternating lane closures for road construction and drainage installation, Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-2 p.m.



North Smithfield: Travel lanes have shifted at the Rte. 146/Rte. 146A (Exit 10) interchange, with the following changes:

Rte. 146 North: both travel lanes have shifted to the right

Rte. 146 North, at Exit 10 (Rte. 146A): ramp narrows at the exit from two lanes to one

Rte. 146A South, at the off-ramp to Rte. 146 South: travel lanes are narrow

Route 37 Improvements (Cranston/Warwick)

Cranston: I-295 North and South, in the vicinity of Rte. 37 (Exits 3A and 3B), left lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 7:30 p.m.-5 a.m.

Cranston: Cranston St., below Rte. 37, alternating one-way traffic for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Route 10

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

Westminster Street off-ramp is temporarily closed

Route 6

Rte. 6 West, from the 6/10 split to Hartford Ave., left lane closed for median barrier construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours, Mon.-Fri.

Temporary Ramp Closures

Lincoln: The on-ramps from Breakneck Hill Rd. to Rte. 146 remain closed for bridge work until further notice. Follow signed detour.

New Traffic Pattern

Providence: All traffic on Rte. 146 South under the Hawkins St. Bridge is shifting to the right until the end of the year.

Overnight

Lincoln: Rte. 146 South, from Sayles Hill Road to Route 116, alternating lane closures for inspection work, Thurs. night, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.



Lincoln: Rte. 146, at the Twin River Rd. Bridge, right lanes closed for bridge work, Tues. and Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146 North, from Exit 10 to Exit 11, alternating lane closures for inspection work, Mon. night, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.

Providence: Rte. 6 East, from the Killingly St. Bridge to the Sheridan St. footbridge, alternating lane closures for inspection work, Tues. night, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.

Weekday

Cranston/Warwick: Rte. 37, from I-295 to Post Rd., alternating lane closures with narrowed lanes in a moving operation for survey work, Mon. and Tues., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Lincoln/North Providence: Rte. 146 North, between Lincoln and Providence, right shoulder closures for sign work in moving operation, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.)

Weekday

Providence: Westminster St. East, at #1850, narrowed lanes for utility work, Mon., 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks will remain open during demolition and construction of the bike path bridges, providing a continuous off-road path around the construction area.

Newport County

Newport Pell Bridge Approaches – Phase II

Newport: The old Downtown Newport exit off Rte. 138 East is closed permanently. Please stay to the left after the old off-ramp, use one of the two lanes to turn left at the new JT Connell Connector Rd., then left again onto JT Connell Hwy. toward Farewell St. Follow the signs to Downtown Newport.

Newport: Admiral Kalbfus Rd., has moved to its final traffic configuration, with two lanes in each direction with turn lanes. Please watch for construction vehicles entering and exiting from the closed “road to nowhere” for drainage and wetland restoration work.

Newport: Expect shoulder closures for electrical work at the following intersections, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.: Van Zandt Ave. – JT Connell Hwy. – Farewell St. and Admiral Kalbfus Rd. – Third St.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

New Traffic Pattern

Cumberland: Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), from Rte. 116 (George Washington Hwy.) to Albion Rd., right lane closed/shifted with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, through May 2024.

Temporary Road Closure

Burrillville: Rte. 7 North, from Lorry Lane to Victory Hwy., road closed for pavement repair until further notice. Please note, both Rte. 7 North and South will be closed for construction during working hours, weekdays, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Please follow signed detour. During non-working hours, only the one-way detour for Rte. 7 North will be utilized.

Weekday

Burrillville: Rte. 102 (Bronco Hwy.), from Central St. to Rte. 107 (East Ave.), alternating lane closures, with frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zone for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

South County

No lane closures anticipated.

West Bay

No lane closures anticipated.

