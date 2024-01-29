The Small Business Administration (SBA) will relocate its Business Recovery Center from the Weaver Library to East Providence City Hall to better assist Rhode Island businesses affected by the Washington Bridge closure.

The center, which provides assistance with applying for disaster loans, is moving up the street to help business owners complete their applications for both disaster declarations regarding the severe September storms and the closure of the Washington Bridge. The move takes effect on January 29, 2024.

SBA Customer Service Representatives will be on hand at the new location to answer any questions about the disaster loan program and help business owners complete their applications. The center will be open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and on Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Business owners are encouraged to apply for disaster loans online as well as through the Business Recovery Center.

