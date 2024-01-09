Registration for Rhode Island’s only week-long, Narragansett Bay-based summer camp opens today! Save The Bay’s BayCamps invite young explorers in grades K-12 to spend their summer along Rhode Island’s coast, learning about local waters, species, and habitats while taking an educational dive into the environmental and marine sciences. With full-day, week-long camps in Providence, Newport, Wickford, and Bristol, Save The Bay offers summertime opportunities that are perfect for every adventurous child and teen.

“Nothing compares to a summer spent exploring Narragansett Bay,” said Save The Bay Director of Education Bridget Prescott. “Our campers fill their days with shoreline exploration, marsh mud wading, and swimming in parts of the Bay they’ve never seen before. Ultimately, they leave BayCamp with new memories, new friends, and a meaningful connection to our local waters—it’s an experience that’s hard to come by elsewhere.”

Save The Bay offers four BayCamp programs, each catering to a different age group. While experiences and activities vary from camp to camp, every program offers campers a unique opportunity to explore shorelines and learn about the region’s natural resources and wildlife, how to protect them, and how to contribute to a healthy ecosystem.

“BayCampers discover a new appreciation for Narragansett Bay through hands-on activities and firsthand exploration, whether they’re swimming at Rome Point, searching for animals on Prudence Island, or seining for fish and crabs at Potter Cove,” said Save The Bay Public Program Manager, Jeff Swanlund.

Save The Bay’s four camp programs cater to campers who have completed grades K-12. Junior BayCamp, for those who have completed grades K-1, is offered in Providence and Newport. BayCamp, for campers who’ve completed grades 2-4, takes place in Providence, Newport, Wickford and Bristol. Shipboard Camp—in Providence, Newport, Wickford and Bristol—is offered to those who have completed grades 5-7; and High School Camp, for campers who have completed grades 8-12, is offered in Providence.

Camp rates are $330/week for Save The Bay members and $350/week for non-members. Those interested in registering a child for BayCamp or learning more about camp opportunities can do so by visiting savebay.org/camp. Questions can be directed to Jeff Swanlund at 401-272-3540 x132 or jswanlund@savebay.org.