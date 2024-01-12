The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) released the 2024 Community Site Visit Schedule for the Reduced Fare Bus Pass Program for Seniors and People with Disabilities on Thursday. These site visits make learning about and applying for this program easier for Rhode Islanders, according to RIPTA.
Every month, RIPTA’s Customer Service staff will travel to communities throughout the state to process Photo ID bus passes for qualified seniors and individuals with disabilities with valid documentation. These statewide Photo ID Community Site Visits allow residents in both rural and urban areas to access transit information and apply for the Reduced Fare Bus Pass Program without having to travel to RIPTA offices in Providence. Customer Service staff will be on hand to process program applications and answer questions about all RIPTA services.
Photo ID bus passes for qualified people with disabilities and seniors will cost $10.00 in 2024 and are valid for 2 years.
2024 Community Site Visit Schedule
Thursday, January 18, 2024
William Donovan Manor
19 Chapel Street, Newport
10:00am-12:00pm
Thursday, February 8, 2024
Leon Mathieu Senior Center
420 Main Street, Pawtucket
10:00am-12:00pm
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Woonsocket Senior Center
84 Social Street
10:00am-12:00pm
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Pilgrim Senior Center
27 Pilgrim Parkway, Warwick
9:30am-11:30am
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Narragansett Senior Center
53 Mumford Road, Narragansett
11:00am-1:00pm
Thursday, April 18, 2024
North Kingstown Senior Center
44 Beach Street, North Kingstown
11:00am-1:00pm
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Benjamin Church Senior Center
1020 Hope Street, Bristol
11:30am-1:30pm
Thursday, May 9, 2024
South Kingstown Senior Center
25 St. Dominic Road, South Kingstown
9:30am-11:30am
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Leon Mathieu Senior Center
420 Main Street, Pawtucket
10:00am-12:00pm
Thursday, May 23, 2024
East Providence Senior Center
610 Waterman Avenue, East Providence
10:00am-12:00pm
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Edward King House
35 King Street, Newport
10:00am-12:00pm
Thursday, June 20, 2024
East Greenwich Senior Center
121 Pierce Street, East Greenwich
1:30pm-3:30pm
Thursday, June 27, 2024
Coventry Senior Center
50 Wood Street, Coventry
10:00am-12:00pm
Thursday, July 11, 2024
Woonsocket Senior Center
84 Social Street, Woonsocket
9:00am-11:00am
Thursday, July 18, 2024
William Donovan Manor
19 Chapel Street, Newport
10:00am-12:00pm
Thursday, August 8, 2024
West Warwick Senior Center
145 Washington Street, West Warwick
10:00am-12:00pm
Thursday, August 15, 2024
Leon Mathieu Center
420 Main Street, Pawtucket
10:00am-12:00pm
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Pilgrim Senior Center
27 Pilgrim Parkway, Warwick
9:30am-11:30am
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Woonsocket Senior Center
84 Social Street, Woonsocket
9:00am-11:00am
Thursday, September 26, 2024
Narragansett Senior Center
53 Mumford Road, Narragansett
11:00am-1:00pm
Thursday, October 10, 2024
East Providence Senior Center
610 Waterman Avenue, East Providence
10:00am-12:00pm
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Benjamin Church Senior Center
1020 Hope Street, Bristol
11:30am-1:30pm
Thursday, November 7, 2024
Leon Mathieu Center
420 Main Street, Pawtucket
10:00am-12:00pm
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Edward King House
35 King Street, Newport
10:00am-12:00pm
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Woonsocket Senior Center
84 Social Street, Woonsocket
9:00am-11:00am
Photo ID Offices
RIPTA will continue to process bus pass applications at two Photo ID Offices. The Photo ID Office in Kennedy Plaza is open on Wednesdays only, and the Photo ID Office at RIPTA’s headquarters, 705 Elmwood Avenue, Providence is open Monday through Friday. Operational hours are the same at both locations: from 8am to 12pm and 1pm to 4pm.
In addition, RIPTA Customer Service staff will continue to process bus passes applications submitted through the mail and online.
For information on how to qualify for RIPTA’s Reduced Fare Bus Pass Program for Seniors and People with Disabilities, customers can call 401-784-9500, ext. 2012 or visit RIPTA.com/ReducedFare.