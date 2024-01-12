The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) released the 2024 Community Site Visit Schedule for the Reduced Fare Bus Pass Program for Seniors and People with Disabilities on Thursday. These site visits make learning about and applying for this program easier for Rhode Islanders, according to RIPTA.

Every month, RIPTA’s Customer Service staff will travel to communities throughout the state to process Photo ID bus passes for qualified seniors and individuals with disabilities with valid documentation. These statewide Photo ID Community Site Visits allow residents in both rural and urban areas to access transit information and apply for the Reduced Fare Bus Pass Program without having to travel to RIPTA offices in Providence. Customer Service staff will be on hand to process program applications and answer questions about all RIPTA services.

Photo ID bus passes for qualified people with disabilities and seniors will cost $10.00 in 2024 and are valid for 2 years.

2024 Community Site Visit Schedule

Thursday, January 18, 2024

William Donovan Manor

19 Chapel Street, Newport

10:00am-12:00pm

Thursday, February 8, 2024

Leon Mathieu Senior Center

420 Main Street, Pawtucket

10:00am-12:00pm

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Woonsocket Senior Center

84 Social Street

10:00am-12:00pm

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Pilgrim Senior Center

27 Pilgrim Parkway, Warwick

9:30am-11:30am

Thursday, April 11, 2024

Narragansett Senior Center

53 Mumford Road, Narragansett

11:00am-1:00pm

Thursday, April 18, 2024

North Kingstown Senior Center

44 Beach Street, North Kingstown

11:00am-1:00pm

Thursday, April 25, 2024

Benjamin Church Senior Center

1020 Hope Street, Bristol

11:30am-1:30pm

Thursday, May 9, 2024

South Kingstown Senior Center

25 St. Dominic Road, South Kingstown

9:30am-11:30am

Thursday, May 16, 2024

Leon Mathieu Senior Center

420 Main Street, Pawtucket

10:00am-12:00pm

Thursday, May 23, 2024

East Providence Senior Center

610 Waterman Avenue, East Providence

10:00am-12:00pm

Thursday, June 13, 2024

Edward King House

35 King Street, Newport

10:00am-12:00pm

Thursday, June 20, 2024

East Greenwich Senior Center

121 Pierce Street, East Greenwich

1:30pm-3:30pm

Thursday, June 27, 2024

Coventry Senior Center

50 Wood Street, Coventry

10:00am-12:00pm

Thursday, July 11, 2024

Woonsocket Senior Center

84 Social Street, Woonsocket

9:00am-11:00am

Thursday, July 18, 2024

William Donovan Manor

19 Chapel Street, Newport

10:00am-12:00pm

Thursday, August 8, 2024

West Warwick Senior Center

145 Washington Street, West Warwick

10:00am-12:00pm

Thursday, August 15, 2024

Leon Mathieu Center

420 Main Street, Pawtucket

10:00am-12:00pm

Thursday, September 12, 2024

Pilgrim Senior Center

27 Pilgrim Parkway, Warwick

9:30am-11:30am

Thursday, September 19, 2024

Woonsocket Senior Center

84 Social Street, Woonsocket

9:00am-11:00am

Thursday, September 26, 2024

Narragansett Senior Center

53 Mumford Road, Narragansett

11:00am-1:00pm

Thursday, October 10, 2024

East Providence Senior Center

610 Waterman Avenue, East Providence

10:00am-12:00pm

Thursday, October 17, 2024

Benjamin Church Senior Center

1020 Hope Street, Bristol

11:30am-1:30pm

Thursday, November 7, 2024

Leon Mathieu Center

420 Main Street, Pawtucket

10:00am-12:00pm

Thursday, November 14, 2024

Edward King House

35 King Street, Newport

10:00am-12:00pm

Thursday, November 28, 2024

Woonsocket Senior Center

84 Social Street, Woonsocket

9:00am-11:00am

Photo ID Offices

RIPTA will continue to process bus pass applications at two Photo ID Offices. The Photo ID Office in Kennedy Plaza is open on Wednesdays only, and the Photo ID Office at RIPTA’s headquarters, 705 Elmwood Avenue, Providence is open Monday through Friday. Operational hours are the same at both locations: from 8am to 12pm and 1pm to 4pm.

In addition, RIPTA Customer Service staff will continue to process bus passes applications submitted through the mail and online.

For information on how to qualify for RIPTA’s Reduced Fare Bus Pass Program for Seniors and People with Disabilities, customers can call 401-784-9500, ext. 2012 or visit RIPTA.com/ReducedFare.