With another winter storm expected to dump rain and high winds this week, Rhode Island Energy said they are preparing for possible outages.

“These wind forecasts that could last an extended period of time are a bit concerning with this storm,” said Dave Bonenberger, president of Rhode Island Energy. “Couple that with significant rainfall on an already oversaturated ground, and we know that there will be outages.”

The company said they are preparing with over 2,200 personnel to respond to any emergencies.

They are also asking customers to prepare for the possibility of outages by staying connected, using flashlights instead of candles if possible, and not using the telephone or light switches unless necessary.

If you lose power, the company recommends turning off all of your appliances, leaving the house immediately, and then calling 911 if you have a natural gas leak.

You can sign up for alerts and outage updates online, and track outages and estimated restoration times online. The company is also offering a mobile outage checker.

RI Energy said to stay safe and stay connected during the winter storm.

More tips and reminders to customers from Rhode Island Energy:

Customers Should Stay Connected:

· Report power outages at RIEnergy.com or call 855-743-1102.

· Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, where we will post the latest storm and restoration updates.

· Track outages and estimated restoration times online at: www.rienergy.com/RI-Home/outage-central/.

· Sign up for alerts. To stay connected and receive outage updates text REG to 743688.

o Once registered, to report an outage, text OUT to 743688

o To check the status of your outage, text STAT to 743688



Stay Safe:

· If you encounter a downed wire at any time, assume it’s energized and stay away. If you see one, report it immediately to RIE or your local emergency response organization.

· Power problems can sometimes interrupt public water supply systems or disable well pumps, so it’s an especially good idea to keep a supply of bottled drinking water handy, as well as some canned food.

· People who depend on electric-powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should let us know. To register as a life support customer, call the company’s Customer Service Center at 1-855-743-1101.

· Check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage period.

· Make sure your mobile devices are fully charged.

Electric Safety:

· If you use a generator to supply power during an outage, be sure to operate it outdoors.

· Before operating generators, disconnect from RIE’s system by shutting off the main breaker located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could jeopardize the safety of line crews and the public.

· If you lose power, turn off any appliances that were on when the power went off, but leave one light on so you know when power is restored.

· Just in case you lose power, it’s good to have an emergency kit on hand with food, water, medication, and any pet supplies you may need.

· Remember that candles can start fires. If you lose power, use flashlights instead.

· Avoid opening your refrigerator and freezer as much as possible. Most foods in the fridge and freezer should last between 12-24 hours.

· For your safety and ours, please keep a safe distance from our crews.

Gas Safety:

If you suspect a natural gas leak:

· Get Out – All occupants should leave the house immediately. Do not use the telephone or light switches for any reason.

· Call Us – After leaving the house and reaching a safe environment, call 911. RIE has a 24-hour gas emergency number: 1-800-640-1595.

· Stay Out – Do not return to your home until Rhode Island Energy tells you it is safe. Customers are encouraged to learn more by visiting https://www.rienergy.com/RI-Home/.

Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map The estimated time of restoration are based on Rhode Island Energy’s latest damage analysis and reflects a general assessment of when the last customer in the specified area is expected to be returned to service.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used to aid in creating and/or editing this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.